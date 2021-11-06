Reivers double up Bluejays

Iowa Western men's basketball improved to 3-0 on the young season after defeating Minnesota West College 100-50 at Reiver Arena on Saturday afternoon.
“Our defense did a great job getting us stops,” Reiver coach Chad Van Reissen said. “Our defense really helped us get off to that fast start and once we were able to get into our transition game, I thought our guards did a great job playing with their eyes up and looking down the floor and attacking the rim.”
The Reivers and Bluejays kept things tight for the first 10 minutes. The Reivers then broke free with a 15-5 run and another 10-0 spurt to take a 49-20 lead at halftime. The Reiver offense was clicking on all cylinders early on as Dewayne Vass had 17 first-half points for the Reivers to help lead the success.
“Today we were just clicking,” Vass said. “We kept the ball moving around and it made great looks and great shots that kept falling.”
The Reivers outscored the Jays 16-5 in the first five minutes of the second half. Soon after the Reivers had more than doubled the Bluejays points total with 13 minutes left to play 70-33. The Reiver defense made things hard on the Bluejays all game long while the offense continued to roll.
“This is why we condition a lot in practice,” Roland McCoy said. “Coach wants to get out a run in transition and it showed how effective it can be here. We need to continue to make strides and don’t settle. We’re starting things well, we just got to keep this momentum going, it’s a long season.”
While there’s plenty of basketball yet to play, the Reivers are off and running with a 3-0 start and coach Van Reissen is already loving the improvement he’s seen from his team.
“We‘re happy with this start, but we still got to take things one game at a time,” Van Reissan said. “We’ll get back to work on Monday, but so far I’m very happy with how we’ve handled these first three games. We’ve learned a lot about our team and we’ll continue to learn day by day, game by game in terms of learning what we can be better at. So far we’ve handled these challenges well.”
The Reivers will return to action on Friday at Kansas City Kansas College at 8 p.m.
Minnesota West (0-1) 20 30 —50
Iowa Western (3-0) 49 51 —100
MW: Tyvorus Lawton 13, Sam Paulson 11, CJ Ligon 7, Arjun Bassi 7, Amos Alfred 6, Bubba Sohn 2, Nick Feit 2, Jakob Dorian 2
IW: Roland McCoy 21, Dewayne Vass 19, Rob Sanders 10, Jevon Flournoy 9, Malik Brooks 8, Sean Black 8, Danair Dempsey 7, Odier Olange 6, Thomas Faber 5, Majesty Johnson 4, Jaden Flournoy 3