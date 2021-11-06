Reivers double up Bluejays

Iowa Western men's basketball improved to 3-0 on the young season after defeating Minnesota West College 100-50 at Reiver Arena on Saturday afternoon.

“Our defense did a great job getting us stops,” Reiver coach Chad Van Reissen said. “Our defense really helped us get off to that fast start and once we were able to get into our transition game, I thought our guards did a great job playing with their eyes up and looking down the floor and attacking the rim.”

The Reivers and Bluejays kept things tight for the first 10 minutes. The Reivers then broke free with a 15-5 run and another 10-0 spurt to take a 49-20 lead at halftime. The Reiver offense was clicking on all cylinders early on as Dewayne Vass had 17 first-half points for the Reivers to help lead the success.

“Today we were just clicking,” Vass said. “We kept the ball moving around and it made great looks and great shots that kept falling.”

The Reivers outscored the Jays 16-5 in the first five minutes of the second half. Soon after the Reivers had more than doubled the Bluejays points total with 13 minutes left to play 70-33. The Reiver defense made things hard on the Bluejays all game long while the offense continued to roll.