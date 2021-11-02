Reivers escape with win to start new season

The Iowa Western Reiver men’s basketball team began the year with a big win over Peru State JV 74-62.

“Initially I thought it took a little time to adapt to what they were doing,” Reiver coach Chad Van Reissen said. “After that first four, five minutes I really liked how our guys settled in and got consecutive stops, which allowed us to go on some runs and into our transition game and helped us finish around the rim. The mentality and continuing to push in that first half was big for us in this game.”

The first five minutes started as a back and forth battle as the Bobcats took an early 9-7 lead five minutes into the game. The Reivers quickly gained momentum as they scored some transition baskets during an 11-2 run to take an 18-11 lead with 12 minutes left in the first half.

The Bobcats hit a big 3 to end the run and cut the deficit to just four points, but the Reivers would outscore the Bobcats 29-12 for the rest of the half to take a 47-26 lead into the break.

“We got a lot of stops in a row and built a lead,” Malik Brooks said. “We got into transition and found our outlets in the open court, and it gave us a big lead.”

Brooks finished the night with 12 points, five rebounds, and an assist.