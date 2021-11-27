Reivers hold off Indians

No. 10 Iowa Western women’s basketball held off the McCook Indians despite a fourth-quarter rally to bounce back into the win column with a 70-58 win.

“Main thing I was worried about tonight was how much we have left in the tank after last night’s game,” Vande Hoef said. “McCook is another good team, they play very differently than New Mexico does, McCook has a lot more shooters so we had to go back to man defense and I thought we did a great job on the boards, that was my biggest emphasis on this game and I thought we did really well there.”

Iowa Western went on a 13-4 run midway through the first quarter and held a 19-14 lead at the end of the first quarter. Neither team gained much ground on the other until the Reivers went on a quick 7-0 run that took just about 1:30 off the clock to grab a 36-23 lead with three minutes left in the half. The Indians trimmed the lead down slightly before halftime but the Reivers still held an 11-point lead at the break.

The Indians cut the lead down to as little as five midway through the third quarter, but the Reivers regained their double-digit lead with an 11-5 spurt to end the third quarter to build a 52-41 lead as the teams headed towards the fourth and final quarter.