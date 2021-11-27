Reivers hold off Indians

No. 10 Iowa Western women’s basketball held off the McCook Indians despite a fourth-quarter rally to bounce back into the win column with a 70-58 win.
“Main thing I was worried about tonight was how much we have left in the tank after last night’s game,” Vande Hoef said. “McCook is another good team, they play very differently than New Mexico does, McCook has a lot more shooters so we had to go back to man defense and I thought we did a great job on the boards, that was my biggest emphasis on this game and I thought we did really well there.”
Iowa Western went on a 13-4 run midway through the first quarter and held a 19-14 lead at the end of the first quarter. Neither team gained much ground on the other until the Reivers went on a quick 7-0 run that took just about 1:30 off the clock to grab a 36-23 lead with three minutes left in the half. The Indians trimmed the lead down slightly before halftime but the Reivers still held an 11-point lead at the break.
The Indians cut the lead down to as little as five midway through the third quarter, but the Reivers regained their double-digit lead with an 11-5 spurt to end the third quarter to build a 52-41 lead as the teams headed towards the fourth and final quarter.
The Indians weren’t going to go down without a fight though. Iowa Western saw their 11 point lead disappear within two minutes of the fourth quarter as McCook started the quarter with an 8-0 run to bring the deficit down to just three points.
“They had a good run in the fourth quarter and made things close,” Ndidiamaka Ndukwe said. “We knew we had to figure things out and find ways to get stops and then score and our defense helped lead us into a run of our own to finish them.
“As long as we work together, we’re going to find ways to win at the end of the night.”
Ndukwe posted a double-double for the Reivers with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
The Reivers had another answer in the form of a 12-4 run which would help Iowa Western pull away with a 70-58 win.
“I think what really helped that run was our bench,” Vande Hoef said. “We have a deeper bench than they do and we had some girls come in and give us good minutes while our main players rest, that’s a huge advantage to have against anyone.”
The Reivers had 26 bench points for this game.
The Reivers return to the hardwood on Dec. 1 as they head to Iowa Falls to play the Ellsworth Panthers at 5:30 p.m.
McCook College(5-5) 14 13 14 17 -- 58
Iowa Western (3-3) 19 19 14 18 -- 70
McCook: Maite Lara Garcia 17, Carla Torrubia Cano 14, Vanessa Jurewicz 12, Sonia Sato 9, Alyssa Van Vleet 4, Itziar Aransay Badia 2