 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reivers hold off Indians
0 comments

Reivers hold off Indians

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
618c842e575d7-01.jpg

Iowa Western guard Ndidamaka Ndukwe (12) had a double-double against the Indians on Saturday afternoon with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

 Travis Jacobson, Iowa Western

No. 10 Iowa Western women’s basketball held off the McCook Indians despite a fourth-quarter rally to bounce back into the win column with a 70-58 win.

“Main thing I was worried about tonight was how much we have left in the tank after last night’s game,” Vande Hoef said. “McCook is another good team, they play very differently than New Mexico does, McCook has a lot more shooters so we had to go back to man defense and I thought we did a great job on the boards, that was my biggest emphasis on this game and I thought we did really well there.”

Iowa Western went on a 13-4 run midway through the first quarter and held a 19-14 lead at the end of the first quarter. Neither team gained much ground on the other until the Reivers went on a quick 7-0 run that took just about 1:30 off the clock to grab a 36-23 lead with three minutes left in the half. The Indians trimmed the lead down slightly before halftime but the Reivers still held an 11-point lead at the break.

The Indians cut the lead down to as little as five midway through the third quarter, but the Reivers regained their double-digit lead with an 11-5 spurt to end the third quarter to build a 52-41 lead as the teams headed towards the fourth and final quarter.

The Indians weren’t going to go down without a fight though. Iowa Western saw their 11 point lead disappear within two minutes of the fourth quarter as McCook started the quarter with an 8-0 run to bring the deficit down to just three points.

“They had a good run in the fourth quarter and made things close,” Ndidiamaka Ndukwe said. “We knew we had to figure things out and find ways to get stops and then score and our defense helped lead us into a run of our own to finish them.

“As long as we work together, we’re going to find ways to win at the end of the night.”

Ndukwe posted a double-double for the Reivers with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

The Reivers had another answer in the form of a 12-4 run which would help Iowa Western pull away with a 70-58 win.

“I think what really helped that run was our bench,” Vande Hoef said. “We have a deeper bench than they do and we had some girls come in and give us good minutes while our main players rest, that’s a huge advantage to have against anyone.”

The Reivers had 26 bench points for this game.

The Reivers return to the hardwood on Dec. 1 as they head to Iowa Falls to play the Ellsworth Panthers at 5:30 p.m.

McCook College(5-5) 14 13 14 17 -- 58

Iowa Western (3-3) 19 19 14 18 -- 70

McCook: Maite Lara Garcia 17, Carla Torrubia Cano 14, Vanessa Jurewicz 12, Sonia Sato 9, Alyssa Van Vleet 4, Itziar Aransay Badia 2

Iowa Western: Ruba Abo Hashesh 11, Ndidiamaka Ndukwe 11, Mary Delgado 8, Shanae Suttles 8, Aleshia Jones 8, E'Laiyah Heard 8, Kambree Rhodes 6, Hannah Burg 6, Courtney Fields 4

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady talks about what he looks forward to in retirement

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thunderbirds bolt by Reivers
Basketball

Thunderbirds bolt by Reivers

  • Updated

NJCAA Division II No. 10 Iowa Western could not get their offense going against NJCAA Division I No. 7 New Mexico Junior College as they lost …

Reivers weather the Storm
Basketball

Reivers weather the Storm

  • Updated

No. 12 Iowa Western men’s basketball remains undefeated after Saturday’s overtime thriller against Southeast in Beatrice, Nebraska. The Reiver…

Basketball

Bobcats look for improvement

  • Updated

Iowa School for the Deaf girls basketball faced a lot of adversity last year and will encounter some uphill battles this season. But head coac…

Reivers baffle Blue Devils
Basketball

Reivers baffle Blue Devils

  • Updated

The No. 15 Iowa Western women’s basketball team earned a big road win after pulling away from previously unbeaten No. 5 Kansas City Kansas Col…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert