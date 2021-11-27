Reivers lose first game

No. 8 Iowa Western men’s basketball lost its first game of the season after shooting just from the floor in a 64-53 loss to Metropolitan College.
“The main learning point tonight is we got to be ready to go every game,” Reivers coach Chad VanRiessen said. “We have to have the same energy, effort, and focus all the time and our preparation has to lead to good performance.
“We didn’t have the focus that I thought we had in other games on both sides of the ball. We had some mistakes that we don’t usually make. It’s a game where if you let up and don’t come out and play your best, you’re going to get beat.”
The two teams kept things close through the first 10 minutes of the first half as know took a lead larger than four points. A 6-2 run created a bit of separation for Iowa Western, but the Wolves quickly answered to tie the game again with four minutes left in the first half. The Reivers would score the last five points of the half to take a 31-29 advantage into the break.
The Reivers came out ice cold in the first seven minutes scoring just five points. However, the Wolves weren’t shooting much better thus were only able to build a three-point lead through that time period. A five-point burst got the Reivers back in front 41-39 after a Majesty Johnson trey and a Jamill Giles dunk.
After a timeout from the Wolves stopped the Reivers building momentum and began a 13-0 run, which built an 11 point lead. The Reivers went on a 9-2 run to cut the Wolve’s lead to just four with five minutes left to play, but that’s all the closer they would get as the Reivers just couldn’t get the offense rolling.
“We really struggled,” Van Riessen said. “We didn’t finish a lot of the plays that we’re typically able to finish, it just seemed like we were always out of rhythm. We made a good run there late in the second half and made it interesting, but just couldn’t quite finish enough and get the stops at the end. We couldn’t quite rely on our defense to get us that last winning run that we needed to get consecutive stops that we’ve been able to do while we were on our winning streak.”
Iowa Western will return to action on Dec. 1 at Ellsworth at 7:30 p.m.
Metropolitain () 29 35 -- 64
Iowa Western(8-1) 31 22 -- 53