Reivers lose first game

No. 8 Iowa Western men’s basketball lost its first game of the season after shooting just from the floor in a 64-53 loss to Metropolitan College.

“The main learning point tonight is we got to be ready to go every game,” Reivers coach Chad VanRiessen said. “We have to have the same energy, effort, and focus all the time and our preparation has to lead to good performance.

“We didn’t have the focus that I thought we had in other games on both sides of the ball. We had some mistakes that we don’t usually make. It’s a game where if you let up and don’t come out and play your best, you’re going to get beat.”

The two teams kept things close through the first 10 minutes of the first half as know took a lead larger than four points. A 6-2 run created a bit of separation for Iowa Western, but the Wolves quickly answered to tie the game again with four minutes left in the first half. The Reivers would score the last five points of the half to take a 31-29 advantage into the break.

The Reivers came out ice cold in the first seven minutes scoring just five points. However, the Wolves weren’t shooting much better thus were only able to build a three-point lead through that time period. A five-point burst got the Reivers back in front 41-39 after a Majesty Johnson trey and a Jamill Giles dunk.