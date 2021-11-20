Reivers weather the Storm

No. 12 Iowa Western men’s basketball remains undefeated after Saturday’s overtime thriller against Southeast in Beatrice, Nebraska. The Reivers won 92-91.
“It was a game with lots of runs and crazy plays,” Reivers coach Chad VanRiessen said. “It was very back and forth all game long and I was proud of how our guys continued to keep their poise whenever we were down. Our guys did a great job on just focusing on the next play and it helped us get out of there with the win.”
After a big first-half performance from Roland McCoy, who ended the night with 18 points. The Reivers overcame a series of crazy events in the final 30 seconds of the second half. Trailing by three, Malik Brooks got a steal and score to cut the lead down to one.
Soon after, the Reivers got a defensive stop and Thomas Faber hit a 15-foot jump shot to give the Reivers the lead with three seconds to spare in regulation.
The fireworks weren’t done yet as the Storm shooter was fouled with 1.2 seconds left while shooting a three. The shooter only made one of the three free throws, thus the game went into overtime.
The Storm took an early three-point lead in the extra period, but led partially by six points from Dewayne Vass, the Reivers found a way once again to emerge victorious on the road.
“We have an older group this year that I think is very mature and poised,” VanRiessen said. “No matter the situation they don’t get too high or low on themselves, they just continue to play. They have the mindset and confidence to overcome tough situations and have put in the work day by day to put themselves in this position to have success day by day.”
Malik Brooks led the Reivers and all scorers with 21 points. Brooks also had 11 rebounds to give himself a double-double for the day.
Iowa Western (8-0) 47 36 9 -- 92
Southeast (2-3) 44 39 8 -- 91
Iowa Western: Malik Brooks 21, Roland McCoy 18, Dewayne Vass 18, Thomas Faber 11, Sean Black 10, Jaden Flournoy 6, Odier Olange 6, Jevon Flournoy 2
Southeast: Maijhe Wiley 17, Trey Hepburn 14, Much Biet 10, Fai Germany 10, Tyson Lewis 9, Ater Louis 9, Zavion Mitchell 8, Lucas Williams 6, Blake Brewster 6, Austin McKenzie 2