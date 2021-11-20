Reivers weather the Storm

No. 12 Iowa Western men’s basketball remains undefeated after Saturday’s overtime thriller against Southeast in Beatrice, Nebraska. The Reivers won 92-91.

“It was a game with lots of runs and crazy plays,” Reivers coach Chad VanRiessen said. “It was very back and forth all game long and I was proud of how our guys continued to keep their poise whenever we were down. Our guys did a great job on just focusing on the next play and it helped us get out of there with the win.”

After a big first-half performance from Roland McCoy, who ended the night with 18 points. The Reivers overcame a series of crazy events in the final 30 seconds of the second half. Trailing by three, Malik Brooks got a steal and score to cut the lead down to one.

Soon after, the Reivers got a defensive stop and Thomas Faber hit a 15-foot jump shot to give the Reivers the lead with three seconds to spare in regulation.

The fireworks weren’t done yet as the Storm shooter was fouled with 1.2 seconds left while shooting a three. The shooter only made one of the three free throws, thus the game went into overtime.

The Storm took an early three-point lead in the extra period, but led partially by six points from Dewayne Vass, the Reivers found a way once again to emerge victorious on the road.