 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rough stretches hurt T.J. girls in loss against Sioux City West
0 comments

Rough stretches hurt T.J. girls in loss against Sioux City West

{{featured_button_text}}
Basketball graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Thomas Jefferson High School girls basketball coach Devin Schoening sees the glimpses.

“When we play hard and when we take care of the fundamentals, we can be competitive with the teams on our schedule,” Schoening said. “When we’re able to do those things, even for short periods of time, we compete.”

Unfortunately, he noted, those stretches can be too short at times, including during Monday night’s 57-28 loss against Missouri River Activities Conference foe Sioux City West at the T.J. Athletic Center.

“It’s a little bit of Groundhog Day for us right now. We played some really good minutes, we were good in the third quarter. But early, we struggled,” Schoening said.

The Yellow Jackets scored half their points during a strong third quarter.

“It’s a continuation of a lot of things — we missed some easy shots. We turned the ball over too much. You can’t do that and be competitive,” Schoening said. “We have to elongate those minutes of good play and shorten those minutes of poor play.”

Gabby Wagner led the Wolverines with a game-high 16 points. Jordyn Reising and Lily Juhnke both scored 10 for West.

Hannah Belt scored nine points and Taryn Gant scored six for T.J.

The Jackets return to action Friday night at 5:30 p.m. at Sioux City East.

Sioux City West (2-10) 12 15 16 14 — 57

Thomas Jefferson (0-12) 3 8 14 6 — 28

SCW: Kylah Cortez 6, Serenity Frazier 2, Lily Juhnke 10, Kiah Davis 2, Gabby Wagner 16, Jordyn Reising 10, Libby Buhman 8, Addie Fletcher 3.

TJ: Hannah Belt 9, Lexi Smith 4, Sydney Hosick 2, Taryn Gant 6, Samara Alcarez 4, Grace Strong 3.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert