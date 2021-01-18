Rough stretches hurt T.J. girls in loss against Sioux City West

Thomas Jefferson High School girls basketball coach Devin Schoening sees the glimpses.

“When we play hard and when we take care of the fundamentals, we can be competitive with the teams on our schedule,” Schoening said. “When we’re able to do those things, even for short periods of time, we compete.”

Unfortunately, he noted, those stretches can be too short at times, including during Monday night’s 57-28 loss against Missouri River Activities Conference foe Sioux City West at the T.J. Athletic Center.

“It’s a little bit of Groundhog Day for us right now. We played some really good minutes, we were good in the third quarter. But early, we struggled,” Schoening said.

The Yellow Jackets scored half their points during a strong third quarter.

“It’s a continuation of a lot of things — we missed some easy shots. We turned the ball over too much. You can’t do that and be competitive,” Schoening said. “We have to elongate those minutes of good play and shorten those minutes of poor play.”

Gabby Wagner led the Wolverines with a game-high 16 points. Jordyn Reising and Lily Juhnke both scored 10 for West.