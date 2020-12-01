Second half runs and defense lead young Titans to first victory

The Lewis Central boys basketball earned its first victory of the year over Sioux City North 54-35 thanks in large part to some stellar second half defense.
Trailing 26-21 at the half, the Titans’ youth was really presenting itself to head coach Dan Miller and the approximately 50 or so fans in the stands. It was a different story in the second half though, as L.C. began the third quarter on a 9-2 run to take a lead, which they never gave up from that point forward.
“I kind of expected that first half to be a little bit sped up and we were,” Miller said. “I thought we still got the ball in some advantageous positions and then just didn’t finish, and we got out hustled in that first half.”
“We talked about that at halftime and I’m really proud of the guys for the effort in the second half. I thought defensively we especially played pretty good.”
The Titans came out on a 7-0 to start the fourth quarter to pull away for the win. Along with the runs, the Titans allowed the visiting Stars just nine total second half points, which was much more like it to Miller.
“I was a little disappointed in our effort in the first half,” Miller said. “The second half was how I really anticipated us playing for the full game. But, that’s youth — we had three freshmen see the floor, along with two sophomores.”
After graduating six key seniors from last year’s team, the Titans come into the new year with just one senior. Hence, Miller expected some imperfections with the inexperience. Nonetheless the team is 1-0 and Miller will happily take that fact.
“It is a very young bunch. Overall it was about what I expected. I thought we’d come out and play a little better in the first half, but overall I’m thrilled for these guys. I thought we did a decent job of executing some stuff late,” Miller said. “In the fourth quarter I thought we did a better job offensively as Colby Souther made some big baskets for us along with Dylan Carroll. JC (Dermody) also hit some big shots, so I thought everybody did a good job for us, I’m really proud of the kids. There’s a lot of learning left to do, but they’re working hard and doing what we ask them to do, so we’ll just keep working at it.”
Carroll, Dermody, and Souther each led the Titans with 12 points each.
Next up, the Titans open Hawkeye Ten play, hosting Red Oak at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 7.
Sioux City North (0-1) 11 15 6 3 — 35
Lewis Central (1-0) 10 11 15 18 — 54
