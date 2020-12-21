Sioux City North bests Yellow Jacket girls, boys

The Sioux City North Stars used runs in the second and third quarters to pick up their first victory of the season, defeating Thomas Jefferson 62-36 in a Missouri River Activities Conference girls basketball matchup Monday night.

The Jackets took a 15-11 lead early on in the second quarter, but thanks to a 10-0 run the Stars eventually took the lead, and stayed in the lead for the rest of the night. Yellow Jackets coach Devin Schoening said though his players worked hard, turnovers and big shots from the Stars created too big of a deficit to climb back from.

“I’m proud of the girls for working hard,” Schoening said. “We have to find a way to take care of the basketball better though. They know that, we all know that. It’s something that we try to work on quite a bit, because it’s going to be hard to be competitive in many games with this many turnovers.”

Prior to the game, the Stars only made nine 3-point shots in their first six games. In this contest, the Stars were just two away from doubling their total, as they sank seven in this game. Which especially helped them pull away from T.J. in the third quarter as four of the seven treys were made in the third.

North’s Madison Craighead sank three of those in the third, and four total for the game as she finished with the game high 22 points.