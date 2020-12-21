Sioux City North bests Yellow Jacket girls, boys

The Sioux City North Stars used runs in the second and third quarters to pick up their first victory of the season, defeating Thomas Jefferson 62-36 in a Missouri River Activities Conference girls basketball matchup Monday night.
The Jackets took a 15-11 lead early on in the second quarter, but thanks to a 10-0 run the Stars eventually took the lead, and stayed in the lead for the rest of the night. Yellow Jackets coach Devin Schoening said though his players worked hard, turnovers and big shots from the Stars created too big of a deficit to climb back from.
“I’m proud of the girls for working hard,” Schoening said. “We have to find a way to take care of the basketball better though. They know that, we all know that. It’s something that we try to work on quite a bit, because it’s going to be hard to be competitive in many games with this many turnovers.”
Prior to the game, the Stars only made nine 3-point shots in their first six games. In this contest, the Stars were just two away from doubling their total, as they sank seven in this game. Which especially helped them pull away from T.J. in the third quarter as four of the seven treys were made in the third.
North’s Madison Craighead sank three of those in the third, and four total for the game as she finished with the game high 22 points.
“Credit to North, they got hot shooting the ball,” Schoening said. “It also helped them that they had their best player back and she had a heck of a night.
“We have to find a way to extend our good plays and minimize our bad. When they went on runs we turned it over and created some easy shots for them, which really flipped the script on what was happening otherwise. It felt like we had some opportunities to attack as they pressured us and when we did that the way we wanted to we got some good looks, but the turnover bug really sunk any chance we had in this game.”
Hannah Belt led T.J. with 11 points on the night.
The Yellow Jackets will return to the court in 2021, hosting Underwood on Jan. 4.
T.J. (0-7, 0-6) 8 11 10 7 — 36
North (1-6, 1-5) 8 15 24 15 — 62
T.J.: Hannah Belt 11, Alexandra Voss 8, Lily Thompson 5, Ellie Perrine 4, Taryn Gant 3, Sydney Hosick 2, Grace Strong 2, Lexi Smith 1.
SCN: Madison Craighead 22, Hannah Morgensen 8, Sidney Chamberlin 6, Sydney Rexins 6, Ashlyn Strohbeen 6, Olivia Bailer 6, Madalyn Welp 6, Lauren Woods 2.
T.J. boys fall 78-62 against North
The Yellow Jacket boys fell against North, 78-62.
T.J. trailed by 11 at the half before a third quarter surge pulled it within seven before the North Stars put up 25 points in the fourth quarter to pull away.
The Jackets “played much better in the second half offensively, but (we) still struggled to string together stops on the defensive side of the floor,” T.J. coach Nate Kreifels said.
Austin Schubert led T.J. with 20 points, followed by Aiden Flynn’s 11 points and Josh Whitelaw’s 10.
Evan Helvig led the Stars with a game-high 32 points, followed by 17 points from Jack Loyd.
“Helvig got hot and we weren’t able to stay in front and challenge,” Kreifels said.
Kreifels said he’s “happy break is here as (we) plan to use this time to rest and get better before the January grind sets in.”
T.J. (0-6, 0-6) 14 11 19 18 — 62
North (2-7, 1-5) 22 16 15 25 — 78
T.J.: Aiden Flynn 11, Jaiden Adams 3, Austin Schubert 20, Josh Whitelaw 10, Tony Tran 2, Amer Ibar 16.
North: Jake Beargeon 9, Evan Helvig 32, Zach Hesse 3, Carter Pinney 9, Jack Loyd 17, Tyler Fry 8.
