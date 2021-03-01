Six Lynx earn basketball all-conference honors

Six Abraham Lincoln basketballers have been named first- or second-team all conference.
A.L. senior guard Jillian Shanks was a first-team girls selection, while junior guards Josh Dix and Jamison Gruber were first-teamers on the boys side.
Boys senior forwards Noah Sandbothe and Christian Tidiane and girls junior forward Baylie Girres were second-team selections for the Lynx.
Missouri River Activities Conference
2020-21 All-MRC girls basketball teams
First Team
Kayla Benson, junior guard, Sioux City East
Kylie Dreckman, senior forward, Le Mars
Payton Hardy, sophomore guard, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Kenley Meis, sophomore guard, Sioux City Heelan
Emma Salker, junior forward, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Jillian Shanks, senior guard, Abraham Lincoln
Second Team
Sarah Brown, freshman guard, Le Mars
Megan Callahan, junior guard, Sioux City East
Taylor Drent, junior forward, Sioux City East
Baylie Girres, junior forward, Abraham Lincoln
Maddie Hinkel, junior guard, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Lauren Peck, sophomore guard, Bishop Heelan
2020-21 All-MRC Boys Basketball Teams
First Team
Josh Dix, junior guard, Abraham Lincoln
Jamison Gruber, junior guard, Abraham Lincoln
Keeon Hutton, junior guard, Sioux City West
Spencer Mackey, senior guard, Le Mars
Majok Majouk, senior forward, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
DaVares Whitaker, junior guard, Sioux City East
Second Team
Alec Dreckman, senior guard, Le Mars
Keavian Hayes, sophomore guard, Sioux City West
Jake Layman, senior guard, Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Bie Ruei, junior forward, Sioux City East
Noah Sandbothe, senior forward, Abraham Lincoln
Christian Tidiane, senior forward, Abraham Lincoln