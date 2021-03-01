 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Six Lynx earn basketball all-conference honors
0 comments

Six Lynx earn basketball all-conference honors

{{featured_button_text}}

Six Abraham Lincoln basketballers have been named first- or second-team all conference.

A.L. senior guard Jillian Shanks was a first-team girls selection, while junior guards Josh Dix and Jamison Gruber were first-teamers on the boys side.

Boys senior forwards Noah Sandbothe and Christian Tidiane and girls junior forward Baylie Girres were second-team selections for the Lynx.

Missouri River Activities Conference

2020-21 All-MRC girls basketball teams

First Team

Kayla Benson, junior guard, Sioux City East

Kylie Dreckman, senior forward, Le Mars

Payton Hardy, sophomore guard, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Kenley Meis, sophomore guard, Sioux City Heelan

Emma Salker, junior forward, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Jillian Shanks, senior guard, Abraham Lincoln

Second Team

Sarah Brown, freshman guard, Le Mars

Megan Callahan, junior guard, Sioux City East

Taylor Drent, junior forward, Sioux City East

Baylie Girres, junior forward, Abraham Lincoln

Maddie Hinkel, junior guard, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Lauren Peck, sophomore guard, Bishop Heelan

2020-21 All-MRC Boys Basketball Teams

First Team

Josh Dix, junior guard, Abraham Lincoln

Jamison Gruber, junior guard, Abraham Lincoln

Keeon Hutton, junior guard, Sioux City West

Spencer Mackey, senior guard, Le Mars

Majok Majouk, senior forward, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

DaVares Whitaker, junior guard, Sioux City East

Second Team

Alec Dreckman, senior guard, Le Mars

Keavian Hayes, sophomore guard, Sioux City West

Jake Layman, senior guard, Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Bie Ruei, junior forward, Sioux City East

Noah Sandbothe, senior forward, Abraham Lincoln

Christian Tidiane, senior forward, Abraham Lincoln

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert