St. Albert uses fast start, press to crush West Monona

St. Albert used a fast start and frenetic full-court press to roll to a 71-37 win against West Monona in its Class 1A district open Monday night in Council Bluffs.

"We hadn't been starting well all season. We stressed we needed to come out with a strong start, get up on them right away," Falcon head coach Larry Peterson said. The boys were ready."

Peterson said St. Albert worked on full-court pressure defense this week and "we fed off of that, and were lucky enough to hit the shots we needed to."

Sam Rallis sat at the top of the press and led the Falcons with 19 points, with many of those buckets in transition.

"He's just a beast at the top," Peterson said.

Jeff Miller hit four first-half 3-pointers to help set the tone and finished with 14 points. St. Albert led 45-18 at halftime.

Peterson credited guard Carter White for doing a "good job of finding open guys tonight. He was really unselfish."

Landon Blatchford led West Monona with 12 points.

Next up in postseason play for the Falcons is a home district quarterfinal matchup with Woodbine at 7 p.m. on Thursday.