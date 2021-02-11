Struggling Hawkeyes plan to 'just keep plugging away'

“He obviously makes a huge difference,” he added. “He’s obviously a dynamic scorer. He can score at all three levels. He brings another deadly 3-point shooter into the lineup.”

The Hawkeyes’ recent problems, which have resulted in four losses in the past five games, have centered more on how they have finished games than the way they have started them. They led in the second half of all four defeats.

Murray, who had perhaps the best game of his young career the last time Iowa played Rutgers, said the Hawkeyes just need to fight through the adversity they sometimes have encountered late in games.

“We can put our heads down and feel sad for ourselves and have everyone feel sorry for themselves, or we can go out with the mindset that we’re the team we thought we could be at the beginning of the year and that we’ve shown,” he said. “That’s something that we all believe in right now.”

The Hawkeyes finished very well in their 77-75 victory on the road at Rutgers on Jan. 2. Murray got a key rebound with 16 seconds left, made two free throws and the Hawkeyes got the big defensive stops they needed.

“It was probably one of the first games where I got to experience the adversity that you have in the Big Ten …,” said Murray, who collected 14 points, 9 rebounds, 3 blocked shots and 3 steals in that contest. “Getting that win I feel like really boosted my confidence going into the rest of the games this year. I feel like that game helped our team believe we can win all of our games. We just need to get back on track.”