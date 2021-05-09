Talent abounds on All-City Girls Basketball Team

“Jillian has been a three-year starter,” Lynx coach Chad Schaa said. “She’s been an all conference player for the last three years and was named third-team All State,” Jillian has been our leader on and off the court. She is a hard worker. She has put in many hours of practice on her own to get to where she is today. Jillian led the conference in scoring and assist, and ranked in the top five for steals and block shots. Shanks plans to continue her academic and basketball career at Midlands University.

McKenna Pettepier, senior, Lewis Central; Pettepier was the lone returnee from the 2019-2020 runner-up squad, hence she knew she was going to be relied upon for leadership. She did not disappoint as she led the team with 13.1 points per game, she led L.C. with six rebounds per contest and 2.6 assists as well. She also shot an impressive 40.4% from 3-point land.

Lauren Williams, junior, St. Albert. Williams was a player who chipped in at almost every statistic for the Saintes. She averaged just under 10 points per game, 3.2 rebounds per game, 2.3 assists per game and was turnover enforcer for the Saintes as she averaged 3.2 steals per game.

Lauren was second on our team in scoring (behind Petry),” Wettengel said. “She also ranked high in Hawkeye Ten in steals.”