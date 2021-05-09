Talent abounds on All-City Girls Basketball Team

There was no lack of talent this year for the 2020-2021 basketball season, which made some of these picks for the all-city team very challenging.
St. Albert and Abraham Lincoln each got two girls into the al-city starting five. In partial relation to having so many athletes to choose from, starting this year, we will be adding another honorary position called the “first off the bench.” This will allow at least one more deserving athlete to receive extended recognition for a stellar season.
Without further ado, here is the 2020-2021 All-City Girls Basketball Team.
Allie Petry, senior, St. Albert. Petry led the Saintes and all city girls in scoring with 16.9 per game. She was also quite on force on the glass too though, as she averaged just under eight rebounds per game. She was also a quality defender as she collected nearly two steals at least each game.
“Allie Petry (was) our best, arguably the best in town,” Saintes coach Dick Wettengel said. “She scored at just about 18 per game, and made All-State teams the last two years. Injuries and COVID affected her numbers this year. We were no doubt a different team without her.”
Jillian Shanks, senior, Abraham Lincoln. Shanks was a leader in all sorts of ways for the Lynx including the stat line, as she played a big contribution in multiple areas. Shanks led A.L. in points, averaging 13.8 a game, she led the team in assists as well four per game, she also led the team in steals with 2.6 a contest. Shanks was also one of the top three girls on the team in rebounding, averaging about four a game.
“Jillian has been a three-year starter,” Lynx coach Chad Schaa said. “She’s been an all conference player for the last three years and was named third-team All State,” Jillian has been our leader on and off the court. She is a hard worker. She has put in many hours of practice on her own to get to where she is today. Jillian led the conference in scoring and assist, and ranked in the top five for steals and block shots. Shanks plans to continue her academic and basketball career at Midlands University.
McKenna Pettepier, senior, Lewis Central; Pettepier was the lone returnee from the 2019-2020 runner-up squad, hence she knew she was going to be relied upon for leadership. She did not disappoint as she led the team with 13.1 points per game, she led L.C. with six rebounds per contest and 2.6 assists as well. She also shot an impressive 40.4% from 3-point land.
Lauren Williams, junior, St. Albert. Williams was a player who chipped in at almost every statistic for the Saintes. She averaged just under 10 points per game, 3.2 rebounds per game, 2.3 assists per game and was turnover enforcer for the Saintes as she averaged 3.2 steals per game.
Lauren was second on our team in scoring (behind Petry),” Wettengel said. “She also ranked high in Hawkeye Ten in steals.”
Baylie Girres, junior, Abraham Lincoln. Simply put, Girres could do a bit of everything for the Lynx. Behind only Shanks, Girres was second on the team in scoring with 10.3 per game, she was second on the team in rebounding as well averaging 6.2 per game, she also averaged 3.4 assists per game, which was also second on the team. She did lead the team in blocks though with 1.5 average per game.
“Baylie has been on varsity since her freshman year,” Schaa said. “Baylie recently was named second-team All Conference. She was our first girl off the bench in 10th grade, and became a starter this year. Baylie played every position this year for us, from our center to point guard. She has worked very hard on her game, and became one of our top scorers, rebounders, and shot blockers.”
First off the bench
Hannah Belt, senior, Thomas Jefferson. Belt was a leader for the Yellow Jackets in multiple areas as she led the team with 7.5 points per game, 6.1 rebounds a game, and 2.4 steals a game. Belt’s leadership on and off the court will surely be missed by the Yellow Jackets next season.
Honorable Mention
Abraham Lincoln: Kayla Schleifman, senior
Heartland Christian: Savannah Horan, senior; Sarah Stile, senior
Lewis Central: Lucy Scott, freshman; Grace Ruzicka, senior; Keely Diercks, senior
St. Albert: Pearl Reisz, junior, Makenna Shepard, senior
Thomas Jefferson: Lilly Thompson, senior