The 2020-2021 All-City Boys Basketball Team is stacked

A look at this year’s All-City Boys Basketball Team.
After making it to the state tournament, Abraham Lincoln boasts the most starters with three. St. Albert and Lewis Central each got a man on as well.
As noted in the all-city girls team article, starting this year, we will be adding another honorary position called the “first off the bench.” This will allow at least one more deserving athlete to receive extended recognition for their performances this season.
Sam Rallis, senior, St. Albert; Rallis was an all round player as he led the Falcons in points per game (15.3),rebounds per game (6.8), and blocks per game (1.1). He was second on the team in assists with just under three per game.
“He has been one of our leaders the past three seasons and I can’t say enough about what Sam has been to our team this year,” Falcon coach Larry Peterson said. “He opted to play his senior year of basketball, put off surgery until after our season. He played all season with an injured shoulder which is a testament to his toughness. He is that guy that made everything go with what we did on defense, (set the record in single season and career steals) and a go to guy on offense, he will be missed next year and leaves big shoes to fill.”
Jamison Gruber, junior, Abraham Lincoln; Gruber was one of the Lynx players who averaged over 11 points per game (11.9) He also averaged about four assists per game along with 2.4 steals per outing as well. With some key players graduating, Gruber should be primed to have an even bigger year in the 2021-2022 season.
“Jamo was our explosive X factor,” Lynx head coach Jason Isaacson said. “He can score in a hurry and create for others. He did a great job creating offense for our team and also grew on defense. He improved his on-ball defense and became a disruptive defender and was one of our leaders in steals.”
Wyatt Hatcher, junior, Lewis Central; On a team that had little returning varsity experience this season, Hatcher rose to the occasion as he led the Titans in scoring with 13.7 points and in rebounds at 5.6 a game as a junior. Hatcher and the Titans should be primed for a big year next season as L.C. graduated just one senior from the team and will return nearly 50 average points worth of scoring.
“Wyatt was our best player,” Titan coach Dan Miller said. “He was our leading scorer who had a great year for us being new to varsity basketball.”
Noah Sandbothe, senior, Abraham Lincoln; While Gruber and guard Josh Dix did business from the perimeter, Sandbothe cemented himself as a presence inside, averaging 13.4 points per game, 6.8 rebounds per game and just shy of two blocks per game. The Lynx will miss his presence on the court next season.
“Boog’s improvement was a difference maker for us,” Isaacson said. “He took his offensive game up a notch. He has a great ability to score around the rim and use different angles. He really made himself into the player he is today from all of his hard work over the years.”
Josh Dix, junior, Abraham Lincoln; As Heartland Christian coach Larry Gray said, “He is the best player in the city, and one of the best in the state.” Dix’s stats more than back this quote up. Dix led the city overall in scoring 19.4 points per game and collected 7.2 rebounds as well. In addition, Dix averaged 4.3 assists per game as well as a team leading 2.5 steals per game.
Dix was also one of three Lynx who averaged at least one block per game. It’s going to be fun to see what he does in his senior season.
“Josh took his game to another level this year,” Isaacson said. “It started with his off-season work. He works relentlessly at his game and his body — he is always looking for ways to improve. He did a phenomenal job for us all year scoring and creating, but he also was valuable in that we could move him around to the other team’s best player to stop them from scoring.”
First off the bench
Austin Schubert, junior, Thomas Jefferson; Schubert led the Yellow Jackets in scoring, averaging just under 12 a game. Schubert also led the Jackets in rebounding with 6.6 per game and averaged a steal per game as well as 2.3 assists.
“This year Austin was our best overall athlete,” T.J. coach Nate Kreifels said. “We asked Austin to do a lot for us on both sides of the floor and he did a great job. Austin may have been undersized on a regular basis but he was never going to allow someone to out work him. He brought energy and effort each night and really improved throughout the year.”