The 2020-2021 All-City Boys Basketball Team is stacked

Josh Dix, junior, Abraham Lincoln; As Heartland Christian coach Larry Gray said, “He is the best player in the city, and one of the best in the state.” Dix’s stats more than back this quote up. Dix led the city overall in scoring 19.4 points per game and collected 7.2 rebounds as well. In addition, Dix averaged 4.3 assists per game as well as a team leading 2.5 steals per game.

Dix was also one of three Lynx who averaged at least one block per game. It’s going to be fun to see what he does in his senior season.

“Josh took his game to another level this year,” Isaacson said. “It started with his off-season work. He works relentlessly at his game and his body — he is always looking for ways to improve. He did a phenomenal job for us all year scoring and creating, but he also was valuable in that we could move him around to the other team’s best player to stop them from scoring.”

First off the bench

Austin Schubert, junior, Thomas Jefferson; Schubert led the Yellow Jackets in scoring, averaging just under 12 a game. Schubert also led the Jackets in rebounding with 6.6 per game and averaged a steal per game as well as 2.3 assists.