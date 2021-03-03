Third quarter dooms Cardinals in 44-36 loss to Dike-New Hartford

DES MOINES -- After a fast start, a rough third quarter doomed seventh-seeded Treynor in a 44-36 loss against second-seeded Dike-New Hartford in the Class 2A state basketball tournament quarterfinals Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena.
The Cardinal girls were red hot to start things off -- senior Mandy Stogdill sunk two of the Cardinals four threes in the first quarter and sophomore Clara Teigland chipped in another five points, which helped the Treynor get off to a 16-11 start over the Wolverines.
“Their defense was really flying around and you have to give them a lot of credit for that,” Tiegland said. “Our coaches put in a lot of hours putting a plan together and helped us know what to do on offense and where we should go and got us going.”
Things slowed down from there. Treynor (20-5) would not score another 16 combined points for the next 21 minutes of the game. In the meantime, the Wolverines (24-0) clawed their way past the Cards in the third quarter with a 16-5 run. Treynor coach Joe Chapman credits the Wolverines for playing superb defense.
“Their length is so good,” Chapman said. “They can cover a lot of space on defense and we’re not the tallest team for sure especially compared to their guards. They were physical and they created twice as many turnovers as we did and when you have that working against you, it’s hard to overcome.”
The Cardinals fell behind by as much as 11 early in the fourth quarter before throwing one last push with a 7-0 run that cut their deficit to four with just a minute left to play. But that would be all the closer Treynor would make it. The Wolverines forced a pair of turnovers and scored the last four points of the game to seal the deal and send the Cardinals home.
Nonetheless, whenever the season ends in Des Moines, it’s always a good year.
“That’s the locker room you want to end your season in,” Chapman said. “It’s sad for sure, especially for our seniors. They played as hard as they can, as did (Dike-New Hartford), and whenever both teams play their hardest, the result is always fair.”
Stogdill led the Cardinals with 16 points, followed by Teigland's 15 points.
Dike-New Hartford had three players in double figures, led by sophomore Ellary Knock's 14. Freshman Payton Petersen scored 11 and senior Paula Gonzalez scored 10.
With the loss, four Cardinal senior's careers came to a close -- Stogdill, Alyssa Kellar, Brie Chaussee and Anna Halverson. Stogdill talked about her time as a Cardinal.
“It’s been quite the run here for us seniors getting to state three out of four years,” Stogdill said. “I’m just so proud of all these girls that stepped up and got us back here again.”
She left this bit of advice for the underclassmen teammates she hopes to see make many more state tournament appearances.
“Keep working hard, because this doesn’t come easy. You have to put in the work if you want to get here.”
Treynor 16 5 5 10 -- 36
Dike-New Hartford 11 6 16 11 -- 44
T: Mandy Stogdill 16, Clara Teigland 15, Emma Flathers 3, Alexa Schwartz 2.
DNH: Ellary Knock 14, Payton Petersen 11, Paula Gonzalez 10, Sophia Hoffman 6, Taylor Kvale 3.