Third quarter dooms Cardinals in 44-36 loss to Dike-New Hartford

DES MOINES — After a fast start, a rough third quarter doomed seventh-seeded Treynor in a 44-36 loss against second-seeded Dike-New Hartford in the Class 2A state basketball tournament quarterfinals Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena.

The Cardinal girls were red hot to start things off — senior Mandy Stogdill sunk two of the Cardinals four threes in the first quarter and sophomore Clara Teigland chipped in another five points, which helped the Treynor get off to a 16-11 start over the Wolverines.

“Their defense was really flying around and you have to give them a lot of credit for that,” Tiegland said. “Our coaches put in a lot of hours putting a plan together and helped us know what to do on offense and where we should go and got us going.”

Things slowed down from there. Treynor (20-5) would not score another 16 combined points for the next 21 minutes of the game. In the meantime, the Wolverines (24-0) clawed their way past the Cards in the third quarter with a 16-5 run. Treynor coach Joe Chapman credits the Wolverines for playing superb defense.