Thunderbirds bolt by Reivers

NJCAA Division II No. 10 Iowa Western could not get their offense going against NJCAA Division I No. 7 New Mexico Junior College as they lost to the Thunderbirds 74-53 Friday night at Reiver Arena in Council Bluffs.

“We knew coming into this game what we were going to be dealing with,” Reiver coach Lindsay Vande Hoef said. “The biggest thing tonight is we need to learn from this. If can grow from this, I think a lot of our weaknesses were shown tonight, and we need to learn from that.

The Thunderbirds came out setting the tempo with an 11-0 run which built an early 14-4 lead in the first quarter. The Reivers had trouble finding a rhythm most of the quarter. However, Ruba Abo Hashesh gave the Reivers a spark with a buzzer-beating three to end the quarter to trail 20-12 at the first intermission.

The Thunderbirds didn’t come out fazed from the Reiver’s big play though as they increased their lead after an 8-4 spurt to cover the front half of the second quarter. The Reivers would score the last five points of the quarter though to shorten the gap again, but still trailed 28-21.