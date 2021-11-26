Thunderbirds bolt by Reivers

NJCAA Division II No. 10 Iowa Western could not get their offense going against NJCAA Division I No. 7 New Mexico Junior College as they lost to the Thunderbirds 74-53 Friday night at Reiver Arena in Council Bluffs.
“We knew coming into this game what we were going to be dealing with,” Reiver coach Lindsay Vande Hoef said. “The biggest thing tonight is we need to learn from this. If can grow from this, I think a lot of our weaknesses were shown tonight, and we need to learn from that.
The Thunderbirds came out setting the tempo with an 11-0 run which built an early 14-4 lead in the first quarter. The Reivers had trouble finding a rhythm most of the quarter. However, Ruba Abo Hashesh gave the Reivers a spark with a buzzer-beating three to end the quarter to trail 20-12 at the first intermission.
The Thunderbirds didn’t come out fazed from the Reiver’s big play though as they increased their lead after an 8-4 spurt to cover the front half of the second quarter. The Reivers would score the last five points of the quarter though to shorten the gap again, but still trailed 28-21.
The Thunderbirds again came out with the first strike with a 9-3 run to open the second half, and had the lead as big as 15 points. The Reivers again fought back and cut the lead down to single-digits again with a minute and a half left in the third. The Thunderbirds would score five of the last seven points in the quarter to regain the double-digit lead as the two teams entered the fourth quarter. 47-36
With time running out the Reivers needed to make their move. Iowa Western opened the fourth on a 6-2 spurt, but the Thunderbirds once again answered with a 7-1 run to regain control midway through the fourth quarter. The Reivers were never able to close the gap again
“We just couldn’t get over that hump,” Vande Hoef said. “We kept making it back to just a few possessions down and I think that’s the hard part. I think part of that was because we were not confident. There was hesitation and doubt. I’m hopeful that we can learn from some of the mistakes we made here. We also have some girls who are hurt and once we get the pieces of the puzzle back, I think we’ll be alright.”
The Reivers will be back in action on Saturday against McCook at 2 p.m. at Reiver Arena.
New Mexico College (9-1) 20 8 19 27 — 74
Iowa Western (2-3) 12 9 15 17 — 53