Top-ranked Rams keep seeking improvement

Glenwood Rams girls basketball sits atop the Class 4A rankings as the holiday break rolls through, but don’t think for a second that the Rams are fully satisfied with their start to the season.

After defeating Lewis Central 55-34 on Tuesday in Council Bluffs, Glenwood improved to 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference, the only team with an undefeated conference record. Needless to say, there’s a lot for the Rams faithful to be excited about with their team this season.

“This is where we wanted to be,” Rams coach Brian Rasmussen said. “We always just want to keep moving in a forward direction and get better each and every night and I think this game (against Lewis Central) was another step in that. We’ve had some slow starts, but we’re getting better every day. We’re going to continue the hard work and hope that leads to us playing our best basketball by the end of the season.”

While the Rams like their current position, the team already has a resolution for 2022. The Rams constantly want to improve both sides of the ball, but after reflecting on their only loss of the season, which was to Class 5A No. 1 Johnston. The Rams want to put some extra emphasis on their defense to reach their ultimate goal.

“We’ve done a lot of good things so far,” junior Jenna Hopp said. “We do have a lot of experience, but we’re still playing with a lot of new girls, and we’ve been adjusting to our new spots really well. The biggest thing for us to continue getting better on defense.

“We’re pretty good offensively, there’s always room for improvement, but I think defense still holds the most room for improvement.”

“I feel like we’ve played really well so far,” senior Madison Camden added. “We really want to continue focusing on the defensive side of things. Just working on our communication and movement, we like what we’re doing now but there’s always something to improve.”

Last year, the Rams fell on the wrong end of a 12-4 run late in the Class 4A state championship game against Ballard. The Rams aren’t dwelling too much on that, however, it still hasn’t fully left the back of their minds, as it’s still served as a bit of motivation to make a return to Des Moines by this season’s end.

“I’ve been excited for my senior year since I was a freshman,” senior Brynlee Arnold said. “That and last season add something to this year, but this is a big season for all of us.

“Knowing what we’ve done in the past and what we can do, we know we can have a big future ahead of us if we keep playing hard and I think we have the capability to go really far again this year. Of course, we have to take it one game at a time, but knowing what we already accomplished and what we’re capable of, we have huge goals again this season.”

Fast forward to the present, the Rams have won seven of their first eight games which have been by 19 points or more. Part of that comes from the experience that Glenwood returned as the Rams returned three of their top four scorers and all that returning experience thus far has delivered.

“We had a couple of girls injured to start the season and some just decided to not go out this year,” Rasmussen said. “We knew the look and feel were going to be different this year, but the energy these girls have brought has been awesome.

“They’re excited each game to be out there and there are times where I wish I was on the court because they always look like they’re having a lot of fun. It’s awesome to see them be able to play with that kind of poise while also playing with that much passion, that’s what this is all about.”

Glenwood will look to keep things rolling when they play their next game on Jan. 7 against Shenandoah in Glenwood at 6 p.m.