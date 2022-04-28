 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Torres opens new era for Titan Basketball

IMG_6557-01.jpg

Ricky Torres, 29, will take over the Titans program after serving as an assistant at Denison-Schleswig for the past six years. 

 COURTESY LEWIS CENTRAL ATHLETICS

After the departure of long-time Lewis Central boys basketball coach Dan Miller, a new era is beginning as Ricky Torres, an assistant from Denison-Schleswig has been named as the next man to lead the Titan’s boys basketball program.

After 21 years of leading the Titans boys basketball program, Dan Miller concluded his impressive tenure as the Titans basketball coach. With the departure, a huge void and role was created. Now the Titans have found their new coach.

“Not just in basketball, but Dan brought a lot of stability, to the program,” Titans athletic director Jim Dermody said. “Obviously, you face a lot of challenges when you try to replace stability. Dan was such a class act as well and always did things the right way and was a great example for our kids.

“We were very fortunate. We had a lot of good candidates. When the process played out it was still a tough decision, but it was a good problem to have. We truly felt like we had a lot of coaches that we thought could be good coaches at Lewis Central. We had a couple of different groups of stakeholders that played a part in this process and I think they all really liked Ricky’s plan for his offseason and just his ability to develop kids.”

Taking the reins of the program now is Ricky Torres.

Torres has been an assistant for the Denison-Schleswig boys basketball team over the past six years under coach Derek Fink. While Torres has enjoyed his time assisting Fink, it’s been his dream to become a head coach.

“I’ve just always had the dream of becoming a head coach,” Torres said. “Just talking with the administration and their support, and learning what they want in a coach was very meaningful for me. Obviously, there’s a big winning culture here, and multiple program success was all very intriguing to me, and I knew that it was something I wanted to be a part of, and then hopefully continue the success that Coach Miller had and make this program the best it can be.”

That dream has had plenty of encouragement from Fink and Miller. Torres says Fink has been very supportive of his new position and spoke about a conversation he and Miller had after the Monarchs defeated the Titans in the first round of the substate tournament.

“I've had some great conversations with both guys,” Torres said. “Derek (Fink) had a nice conversation where we figured out where he was at and he has been very supportive of me and he has a passion for coaching as well. So it just became one of those things where I wanted to look elsewhere, and fortunately, I found Lewis Central and being in the Hawkeye 10, I’m already very familiar with this program and Miller has done a lot of great things.

“Miller was always a great coach and has also been very supportive. After our postseason game, he kind of knew that his time was coming to an end and after the game, he just said that he thought I’d be a great candidate and I should throw my name in the hat.

“I have all the respect in the world for Coach Miller and his teams were always well-coached and with great athletes. I took to heart when he told me I was a good candidate and told me I was well-respected in the Hawkeye 10, and that really helped push me to take a shot at this job.”

Fast forward to now, Torres is gearing up for his first head coach gig with the Titans and looks forward to making his mark on what he called a successful and winning program.

“A lot of my program will have creativity,” Torres said. “I’m a big promoter of kids just playing and having fun. My role mostly will be to teach the kids how to play in a freelance offense, where it’ll involve a lot of reading and reacting.

“Setting up your traditional continuity offense or sets and things like that, and the thing I like about that is it can be very difficult to scout. With Lewis Central and their tradition of athleticism, I want them to go out and just be athletes.”

Dermody has full confidence in Torres to continue the Titan’s success. Through several quality applicants, Dermody says it was Torres’ passion for the game that stood out among other things that separated him from the rest.

“Ricky’s passion for the game just really came out during the interview process,” Dermody said. “We talked about his plan with the high school and the youth programs the people involved really liked his ideas.

“Even in his teaching interview, he came out as very strong in building relationships with kids. We feel like he’s going to be a really good teacher as well as coach. He just checked a lot of boxes of who we wanted for a teacher, role model in the building, dedicated, and just fits with our culture we have right now with our other coaches.”

In addition to coaching, Torres will also be the Connections to Graduate instructor when he is not coaching.

Torres thanks the Denison-Schleswig community for the past six years and his parents Rick and Marlene Torres.

