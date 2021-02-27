Treynor loses heartbreaker 56-53 against Van Meter

ATLANTIC -- For the fourth time in the last five years, Van Meter has a date in Des Moines after outlasting Treynor 56-53 in the Class 2A Substate 8 final here Saturday night.

The Bulldog boys basketball team punched its ticket to the state tournament win the come-from-behind win.

Late in the fourth quarter, Treynor trailed by two with the basketball and a chance to tie or take the lead. But after a missed second free throw, the Cardinals fouled junior guard Chris Schreck with the Bulldogs clinging to a one-point lead.

Schreck nailed both pressure-packed foul free throws, and a half-court have at the horn from Treynor missed, sending Van Meter back to state.

Schreck scored a game-high 20 points, while senior Taylor Birks added 15 for Van Meter.

Senior Sid Schaaf led the way for Treynor with 16 points and eight rebounds, while senior Tim Zimmerman had 14 points and four boards.

Treynor lead by as much as 11 in the first half, but a resilient Van Meter squad used a 10-2 run late in the first half to claw within three points at halftime.

The Bulldogs carried that momentum into the third, where they took the lead after outscoring Treynor 16-10.