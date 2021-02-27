Tri-Center falls in substate final 45-35 against Martensdale-St. Marys

A stellar season for the Tri-Center boys basketball team came to a tough close Saturday night in a 45-35 loss against Class 1A No. 3 Martensdale-St. Marys in the Substate 7 final in Creston.
Tri-Center trailed for much of the game but remained within striking distance throughout.
After forcing a turnover, Tri-Center (20-4) had a chance to make it a one-possession game with about 40 seconds on the clock. A 3-pointer was short, and a deflected long rebound led to a Blue Devils runout and layup. Martensdale-St. Marys (24-0) stole the ensuing inbound and added another layup to push the final margin to 10.
“We hung around that four-to-seven point range and could never pull forward with it. We just couldn’t get over the hump,” Trojans head coach Chad Harder said. “I know it’s frustrating for the players, it was frustrating for me. But they’re a dang good team.”
Tri-Center’s 1-3-1 full court pressure defense wasn’t as effective as usual. Harder said the Blue Devils’ size had something to do with that.
“When we run our 1-3-1, teams will speed up. But we don’t play a lot of teams with the length they had. We just couldn’t get those steals,” he said. “And offensively, our possessions weren’t good enough. But part of it was they’re long and quick.”
Both teams came into the game averaging more than 65 points per game.
Seniors Mason Rohatsch, Ethan Alfers and Leyton Nelson led Tri-Center with eight points apiece.
Martensdale-St. Marys senior Carson Elbert scored a game-high 15 points. Junior Trey Baker scored 11, while senior J.T. Archibald scored 10.
Trojan seniors Rohatsch, Alfers, Nelson, Trent Kozeal, Owen Osbahr, Drake Newland, Zach Elliott, Alex Wilson, Landon Thomas and Dominic Hayes played their final game.
“Our senior group is fantastic. They have great parents. They’ve won 38 games in the last two years. They’re the definition of great, great kids first. And they’re pretty dang good players on top of it,” Harder said. “They’ve left a lasting impression on our underclassmen. They left their mark on our program. It’s disappointing not to give them a state berth. But they had a lot of success.”
Tri-Center (20-4) 8 10 6 11 — 35
Martensdale-St. Marys (24-0) 13 12 6 14 — 45
TC: Trent Kozeal 1, Mason Rohatsch 8, Ethan Alfers 8, Leyton Nelson 8, Zach Elliott 5, Kent Elliott 4, Jaxon Johnson 1.
MSM: Jack Franey 2, Carson Elbert 15, Hogan Franey 7, J.T. Archibald 10, Trey Baker 11.