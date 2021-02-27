Tri-Center falls in substate final 45-35 against Martensdale-St. Marys

A stellar season for the Tri-Center boys basketball team came to a tough close Saturday night in a 45-35 loss against Class 1A No. 3 Martensdale-St. Marys in the Substate 7 final in Creston.

Tri-Center trailed for much of the game but remained within striking distance throughout.

After forcing a turnover, Tri-Center (20-4) had a chance to make it a one-possession game with about 40 seconds on the clock. A 3-pointer was short, and a deflected long rebound led to a Blue Devils runout and layup. Martensdale-St. Marys (24-0) stole the ensuing inbound and added another layup to push the final margin to 10.

“We hung around that four-to-seven point range and could never pull forward with it. We just couldn’t get over the hump,” Trojans head coach Chad Harder said. “I know it’s frustrating for the players, it was frustrating for me. But they’re a dang good team.”

Tri-Center’s 1-3-1 full court pressure defense wasn’t as effective as usual. Harder said the Blue Devils’ size had something to do with that.