Tuesday area basketball wrap up: Norwalk girls down Lewis Central

Norwalk 42, Lewis Central 28: The Warrior girls held the Titans to just one point in the third quarter to run away with the win in Council Bluffs on Tuesday night.

Lucy Scott led the Titans with 13 points.

Lewis Central will travel to Atlantic on Friday for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.

Norwalk (3-3) 8 5 12 17 – 42

Lewis Central (4-3) 6 6 1 15 – 28

LeMars 55, Thomas Jefferson 16: The Bulldog girls outscored the Yellow Jackets 37-8 in the first half to best T.J. in Council Bluffs on Tuesday night.

Four girls scored double-digits for the Bulldogs.

T.J. will host Sioux City Heelan on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

LeMars (2-4) 15 22 13 5 – 55

Thomas Jefferson (0-6) 4 4 4 4 – 16

Audubon 42, Riverside 25: The Bulldogs had trouble getting their offense going until the fourth quarter which was too little too late against the Wheelers in Audubon.

Elly Henderson led Riverside with eight points and six steals.

Riverside’s next game is at Treynor on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Riverside (3-5) 4 6 4 11 – 25

Audubon (4-1) 7 15 12 8 – 42

Glenwood 66, Harlan 45: After falling behind early on, Glenwood’s offense surged by Harlan to improve to 3-0 in the Hawkeye 10.

Four Glenwood players scored double-digits. Senior Madison Camden led that group with 18 points and had five assists. Junior Jenna Hopp followed close behind with 14 points. Hopp also had seven rebounds, five steals, and five assists.

Glenwood will travel to Creston for their next game at 6 p.m.

Harlan (4-2) 17 8 11 9 – 45

Glenwood (5-1) 14 16 23 13 – 66

AHSTW 51, Missouri Valley 26: After starting slow in the first half, the Lady Vikes’ offense exploded for 22 points in the second quarter and 21 more in the third quarter to pull away from the Lady Reds in Missouri Valley.

Junior Ellie Peterson was one of three Lady Vike players who scored double-digits or better. Peterson led the way with 18 points. Notably, Delaney Goshorn was a block away from a double-double with 11 points and nine blocks.

AHSTW will travel to Logan-Magnolia for their next game on Friday at 6 p.m.

AHSTW (4-3) 4 22 21 4 – 51

Missouri Valley (0-6) 12 2 5 7 – 26

Underwood 63, Logan-Magnolia 43: The Eagles outscored the Panthers in all four quarters to cruise to their fifth consecutive win.

Sophomore Alizabeth Jacobsen led Underwood with 20 points while senior Kendra Kuck was right behind her with 19 points.

Underwood will host Audubon on Friday at 6 p.m.

Logan-Magnolia (4-2) 13 7 11 12 – 43

Underwood (5-1) 17 13 17 16 – 63

Treynor 51, Tri-Center 18: The Class 2A No. 11 Treynor girls held the Trojans to just five points in the second half to earn their fifth straight victory.

Tri-Center will host Missouri Valley on Friday at 6 p.m. Treynor will face Duchesne Academy on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Treynor (1-4) 16 14 14 7 – 51

Tri-Center (6-1) 4 9 3 2 – 18

East Mills 57, Heartland Christian 12: The Wolverines suffocated the Eagle’s offense as East Mills outscored Heartland 38-2 in the first half to seize control.

Heartland Christian will play at Parkview Christian on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Heartland Christian (1-5) 2 0 4 6 – 12

East Mills (5-2) 25 13 13 6 – 57

BOYS

LeMars 83, Thomas Jefferson 41: LeMars’ offense scored 20 points or more in three of the four quarters to buzz through the Yellow Jackets.

T.J. will play host to Sioux City Heelan on Friday at 7:00 p.m.

LeMars (2-3) 25 16 20 22 – 83

Thomas Jefferson (1-5) 10 13 12 6 – 41

Audubon 58, Riverside 43: The Wheelers rolled out to a 19-8 lead and built it up to a 35-18 lead at the half to defeat the Bulldogs in Audubon.

Sophomore Grady Jeppesen led the Bulldogs with 21 points.

Riverside will head to Shenandoah on Thursday for their next contest at 7:30 p.m.

Riverside (4-4) 8 10 8 17 – 43

Audubon (2-3) 19 16 7 16 – 58

East Mills 55. Heartland Christian 42: After flying out to a 17-8 lead in the first quarter, the Wolverines’ offense got going and outscore the Eagles 19-8 in the second quarter to take a slim lead into halftime, and would slowly pull away in the second half.

Heartland will play at Parkview Christian on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Heartland Christian (2-4) 17 8 10 7 – 42

East Mills (5-1) 8 19 12 16 – 55

Harlan 71, Glenwood 49: The Rams offense couldn’t keep up with the Cyclones, who scored 21 points in the first quarter. The Rams scored 20 points in the first half. The Rams offense got more in rhythm in the second half but couldn’t slow down the Cyclones enough to make a comeback.

Junior Caden Johnson led the Rams with 15 points.

Glenwood will head to Creston on Friday for a 7 p.m. game.

Harlan (5-0) 21 12 20 18 – 71

Glenwood (3-2) 11 9 15 14 – 49

Underwood 60, Logan-Magnolia 44: A key third quarter where the Eagles outscored the Panthers 15-6 helped put away the Panthers at Logan-Magnolia.

Sophomore Mason Boothby led the charge for the Eagles with 17 points. Notably, sophomore Jack Vanfossan had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Underwood will host Audubon on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

Underwood (4-1) 12 21 15 12 – 60

Logan-Magnolia (1-4) 11 15 6 12 – 44

AHSTW 79, Missouri Valley 40: The Viking got right down to business to defeat the Big Reds partially thanks to a 28-5 first quarter.

Through Four games, the Vikings have won each game by 29 points or more.

The Vikings will look to keep things rolling as they head to Logan-Magnolia on Friday at 7:30 p.m.

AHSTW (4-0) 28 9 23 19 – 79

Missouri Valley (2-4) 5 9 15 11 – 40

Treynor 49, Tri-Center 33: A key first quarter and third quarter helped Treynor top Tri-Center in Neola. The Cardinals built a double-digit lead before the end of the first quarter and stayed in control for the rest of the night.

Sophomore Jace Tams led the Cardinals and all scorers with 20 points. Senior Jaxon Johnson led the Trojans with 11 points.

Treynor will head back home to close out the rest of 2021 with the first of the two being on Friday against IKM-Manning at 7:30 p.m. On the other hand, Tri-Center will head to Woodbine for their next game on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Treynor (5-0) 18 6 13 12 – 49

Tri-Center (2-2) 6 8 6 13 – 33