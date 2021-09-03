Turek, USA make gold medal match

Council Bluffs native Josh Turek and team USA defeated Spain 66-52 on Friday morning to advance to the gold medal game of the Paralympic wheelchair basketball tournament.

Turek has scored 42 points through seven games and will be looking to add to that total at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday in the gold-medal game.

Barley's (114 W Broadway, Council Bluffs, IA 51503) will be having a watch party for the game.

Team USA went 4-1 in group play with wins over Germany, Iran, Australia and Algeria. The lone defeat came to Great Britain. Turek scored 21 points to lead all players against Algeria.

In Tuesday's quarterfinal, USA defeated Turkey 52-45.

Turek will be looking for his second-consecutive gold medal on Saturday. Team USA defeated Spain in the 2016 Paralympics. Turek also won a bronze in the 2012 games.

NBCSN will be broadcasting the game.