Twice as Nice! Reivers beat Blue Devils in OT

In a rematch of two teams that met just 11 days earlier, No. 8 Iowa Western took the court against Kansas City Kansas College on Tuesday night.

Once again these two teams stayed neck and neck the whole way, but once again it was the Reivers coming out with the win, 81-72 in overtime.

“When you play a team for the second time you have to make adjustments,” Van Riessen said. “Each team has a better understanding of what the other team is trying to do and I think it just comes down to adjustments and counters and who executes those better. The deeper we got in this game the more comfortable I think the guys got with those adjustments.”

The Blue devils took an early 18-10 lead at the halfway point of the first half 9-3 run midway through the first half to cut it down to 21-19 with about six minutes remaining until the break. However, the Blue Devils answered by scoring 11 of the next 15 points to build a 32-23 lead.

“In the first half I thought we were very stagnant on offense,” Van Riessen said. “We just weren’t attacking the way we’re capable of doing. It seemed like we were overthinking or were just kind of numb with our flow. But in the second half, we started to move the ball better and we got some stops early which always helps spark our offense since we like to push in transition.”