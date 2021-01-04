Underwood girls run past Yellow Jackets; Eagles boys pull out win vs. T.J.

After being handed their first loss of the season before the holiday break, Class 2A No. 14 Underwood bounced back, running past Thomas Jefferson 51-29 Monday night at the T.J. Athletic Center.

After a close competitive first half, the visiting Eagles got their offense clicking on all cylinders in the third quarter — while making things difficult on the Yellow Jackets offense in the process.

While some shots just didn’t go down, Jackets coach Devin Schoening was pleased with some of his team’s execution in that first half.

“Our kids played hard tonight,” Schoening said. “I thought our kids tried hard to execute some new things, but it still comes down to not executing some of the fundamentals yet. Those mistakes can add up quick when you play against good teams and Underwood has shown this year that they are a good team.”

The Eagles (8-1) built a comfortable lead thanks to a 16-4 third quarter run. Notably, Underwood’s Leah Hall scored nine of those 16 third quarter points.

Hall finished with the game 16 points. Kendra Kuck added 11 more for the Eagles.