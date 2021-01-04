Underwood girls run past Yellow Jackets; Eagles boys pull out win vs. T.J.

After being handed their first loss of the season before the holiday break, Class 2A No. 14 Underwood bounced back, running past Thomas Jefferson 51-29 Monday night at the T.J. Athletic Center.
After a close competitive first half, the visiting Eagles got their offense clicking on all cylinders in the third quarter — while making things difficult on the Yellow Jackets offense in the process.
While some shots just didn’t go down, Jackets coach Devin Schoening was pleased with some of his team’s execution in that first half.
“Our kids played hard tonight,” Schoening said. “I thought our kids tried hard to execute some new things, but it still comes down to not executing some of the fundamentals yet. Those mistakes can add up quick when you play against good teams and Underwood has shown this year that they are a good team.”
The Eagles (8-1) built a comfortable lead thanks to a 16-4 third quarter run. Notably, Underwood’s Leah Hall scored nine of those 16 third quarter points.
Hall finished with the game 16 points. Kendra Kuck added 11 more for the Eagles.
“We had a number of possessions in that third quarter that we missed some easy looks,” Schoening said. “Then Underwood would run down and make a contested shot or la-up. That really is the difference between staying in basketball games and winning basketball games. It’s a four point swing each time we miss one and they make theirs. Underwood did do a good job defensively, but I also thought we missed a few shots that we have to knock down.”
The Jackets (0-8) were led in scoring by Ellie Perrine with seven points.
Underwood will play host to AHSTW tonight and T.J. will play next at Lewis Central on Jan. 11.
Underwood 12 15 16 8 — 51
Thomas Jefferson 7 8 4 10 — 29
Underwood: Leah Hall 16; Kendra Kuck 11; Aliyah Humphrey 5; Macy VanFossen 5; Alizabeth Jacobsen 4; Peyton Cook 4; Ali Fletcher 2; Taylor Nelson 2; Zoe Russ 2
T.J.: Ellie Perrine 7; Taryn Gant 6; Lexi Smith 4; Lilly Thompson 3; Grace Strong 3; Alexandra Voss 3; Hannah Belt 2
Eagles boys pull out win vs. T.J.
The Underwood boys basketball team used a strong first half finish to get past T.J., 58-44.
Over the last four minutes of the second quarter, the Eagles (4-1) outscored the Yellow Jackets 11-0 — pushing a 26-23 lead to 37-23 as the teams headed to the locker room.
It was even the rest of the way. But the damage was done for the Jackets, with T.J. coach Nate Kreifels calling that stretch "the difference in tonight's game."
Blake Hall led the Eagles with a game-high 20 points.
"Throughout the second half, anytime we had an opportunity to cut the lead to single digits, Hall would hit a big shot and swing the momentum back to their side," Kreifels said.
Coby Fink scored 11 points for Underwood, while Timothy Conn scored eight.
Austin Schubert led T.J. (0-8) with 19 points, followed by Amer Ibar's 17 points.
"Props to the guys for battling, we will learn from our mistakes and prepare for another good team in Nebraska City," Kreifels said of the Jackets' MAC Shootout matchup with Nebraska City at 5:30 p.m. Friday night at the Mid-America Center.
Underwood (4-1): 19 18 10 11 — 58
Thomas Jefferson (0-8): 15 8 11 10 — 44
Underwood: Bryce Patten 2, Coby Fink 11, James Brainerd 4, Alex Ravlin 5, Brayden Wollan 2, Quinn Kuck 6, Timothy Conn 8, Blake Hall 20.
Thomas Jefferson: Aiden Flynn 4, Austin Schubert 19, Josh Whitelaw 2, Tony Tran 2, Amer Ibar 17.