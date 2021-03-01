'We have nothing to lose': Treynor girls ready to make waves at state tournament

Chapman had confidence in his team, but like all other squads around the country, he worried the team would suffer with a lack of preseason prep due to COVID protocols. But to his pleasant surprise, the team adapted and made the most of a tricky situation.

“Over the summer, we didn’t really have much time because of COVID,” Chapman said. “We had some workouts we could get in. We had two tournaments, and I was certainly surprised at how well we were doing and that the pieces of the puzzle were there.

“I thought we’d have to play real well and a lot of things would have to bounce our way for it to work. I think the Glenwood game showed that we can hang with anybody and helped the girls realize that if we stick to our game plan, we can hang with anybody.”

The Cardinals played tough but lost against Glenwood, who enter today’s Class 4A state tournament the No. 1 seed.

It’s been a rewarding journey for Treynor to get back to Des Moines. By no means is the work done, but Chapman feels the pressure is off his team. They’re viewed as underdogs, and they know that if they follow game plans as they have all season, they’ll give themselves a chance.