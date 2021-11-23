Young Titans ready to roll in new season

With just one returning starter from last season, the Lewis Central girls basketball team rolls into the season with lots of new names and faces expected to start this season.

Despite all the new starters, the goals for this season remain the same. While the team expects to be tested a lot early in this season, Titan head coach Chris Hanafan has liked his team’s effort in the first couple weeks of practice.

“We are going to be inexperienced as we have only one returning starter,” Hanafan said. “The kids have waited their turn and now it’s their time to step up. Our schedule is extremely tough before Christmas break so we will see where we are right away. We need to get better every day in practice and so far our girls are doing that.

“We will always have two goals in this program. Win the conference and finish the season in Des Moines,” at the state tournament, he continued. “The conference was loaded last year and there are some very good coaches in the conference. This year will be no different.”

The 2020-2021 basketball season had plenty of crazy moments with the balancing act that was playing with numerous COVID-19 protocols, and in last year’s case for LC, some positive cases as well.