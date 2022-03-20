Best in the Bluffs: 2022 All-City boys basketball team

Josh Dix, Senior, Guard, Abraham Lincoln: Playing in 12 games Dix averaged a city high 19.9 points per game. He also averaged about eight rebounds and six assists. The Iowa Hawkeye commit had his season cut short due to an injury, but has been one of the best athletes to ever put on a Lynx uniform.

“Josh worked himself into being the best all-around player to come out of AL,” Lynx coach Jason Isaacson said. “There were no weaknesses in his game. He could score at all three levels and had unbelievable vision to set up teammates as well. He also took on the role to guard the opposing team’s best player most nights. I am very proud of the work he put in to be the best he could be. He’s going to do great things for the Hawkeyes and has earned everything he has gotten up to this point in his career. We are going to miss seeing No. 4 in a Lynx uniform.”

Jamison Gruber, Senior, Guard, Abraham Lincoln: Gruber was second on the team with scoring as he averaged 19.1 per game and 3.6 assists and two steals. Gruber was a big piece to A.L. ‘s success over these past four years.

“Jamison was as good of a scorer as I’ve had at A.L.,” Isaacson said. “He really worked himself into a great player over his four years at A.L. He was a ‘process’ kid. He just got better every year from not playing varsity as a freshman to being a sixth man as a sophomore and then a two-year starter his last two seasons. He stayed disciplined through his offseasons to improve each year. We will miss him greatly and know he will have a great career at the next level.”

Wyatt Hatcher, Senior, Forward, Lewis Central: Hatcher did a bit of everything for the Titans, as he was second on the team in scoring with 12.4 points per game, second on the team with 5.3 rebounds per game and had more than one assist per game as well.

“Wyatt plays extremely hard, and he always has,” Titans coach Dan Miller said. “He always gives a great effort and teams really geared themselves to try to stop Wyatt and whenever he was playing well and scoring, we were a lot better off as a team compared to if he didn’t. He’s a great multisport athlete, who’s very coachable, works hard, and just an overall pleasure to coach.”

Carter White, Senior, Guard, St. Albert: White was the only returning starter from last year’s squad and he used his valuable experience to lead the team in scoring with 13.6 points per game, and led the team with about three assists per game. He also averaged four rebounds and two steals per contest.

“Being our only returning starter from last year’s team Carter had a lot of pressure on him to be a leader for us,” Falcons coach Larry Peterson said. “This season he not only averaged over 13 points per game but we leaned on him defensively as well by having him always guard the other team’s best player. He did a great job for us at that, especially in the postseason where he always drew a tough matchup. Carter is a very complete player, he wasn’t just our leading scorer but finished in the Hawk 10 Conference top ten in scoring, assists, steals, free throws made and blocks. He was a tremendous all-around player for us and will definitely leave a big gap for us to fill next year.”

Austin Schubert, Senior, Guard/Forward, Thomas Jefferson: Schubert led the Yellow Jackets in multiple areas as he scored 10 points per game, collected four rebounds per game, and a steal and assist per game as well.

“What he meant to the team was his work ethic and leadership,” Yellow Jackets coach Donnie Johnson said. “Being voted as team captain he took that leadership role and challenged himself playing a different position this year and pushing teammates to become better.”

First off the Bench: Colton Brennan, Junior, Guard/Forward, Heartland Christian: Brennan led the Eagles in scoring with 14.1 per game, four assists, and collected about five rebounds per game.

“Colton is on pace to play more minutes than any other player in the history of our school,” Eagles coach Larry Gray said. “He has been a starter since his freshman year. He is a two-time captain and has been the true leader of our team for the past two years. In my 20 years, he is one of the best to wear the HCS uniform and one of the best to coach as well. He began as a freshman as a small forward but had aspirations of being a point guard. He has made it difficult for opposing teams to press and trap him. He sees the court very well and is one of the most unselfish players on our team.”Honorable Mention:

Abraham Lincoln

Jake Duffey, Senior, Forward

Jaxson Jones, Senior, Forward

Heartland Christian

Matt Stile, Sophomore, Guard

Lewis Central

Cole Arnold, Sophomore, Guard/ Forward

Colby Souther, Junior, Forward

St. Albert

Alex Gast, Senior, Forward

DJ Weilage, Senior, Guard

Colin Lillie, Junior, Guard

Thomas Jefferson

Jordan Dewaele, Sophomore, Guard/Forward