Bierbaum takes over track and field and cross country at Iowa Western

With Doug Marshall heading south to coach the North Texas track and field team, the Reivers were in search of a new track and field coach along with a new cross country coach.

They didn’t have to look far to find their guy. Marc Bierbaum, who was an assistant to Marshall in both programs, will now step up and become the new head coach for both cross country and the track and field programs at Iowa Western.

"I have had the opportunity to work with Marc earlier in my career and know firsthand what an outstanding coach he is," Reiver Athletic Director Shane Larson said in a press release. "I have observed his passion for helping his athletes develop and his competitive drive for his teams to succeed.

“We have conducted a national search and came to the conclusion that the best person for the job is already here at Iowa Western. We are looking forward to watching his transition to the Director of Cross Country Track and Field and have full confidence in his ability to maintain the level of excellence that has been established by former Head Coach Doug Marshall."

Taking over for Marshall, who was a three-time NJCAA coach of the year track coach of the year, and led the women’s track team to its first national titles, is not something Bierbaum takes lightly. However, being an assistant to Marshall has given Bierbaum a blueprint for success in his program.

With the cross country season already drawing close, Bierbaum and the Reivers are more than eager to get this new chapter of Reiver cross country started.

"My family and I are blessed to have this opportunity to lead the Reiver Cross Country and Track & Field program," Bierbaum said in a press release. "I'd like to thank Shane Larson and Dr. Kinney for believing in me. Coach Marshall has left some big shoes to fill and I appreciate his leadership these last four years."

Iowa Western’s first cross country meets are scheduled for August 27th where Iowa Western will host their Reiver XC classic at the Reiver Sports Complex.