Big plays doom A.L. in loss at Urbandale

URBANDALE – Big plays caused big problems Friday for Abraham Lincoln.

The Lynx allowed first-half touchdown scores of 73, 94 and 60 yards against Urbandale. A.L. found itself in a 36-0 halftime hole, and that ended up being the final score.

Urbandale’s Tucker Langenberg had a monster night. He opened the scoring with a 10-yard run before adding a 73-yard scoring run. A.L. next threatened, driving down to the Urbandale 5, but the Lynx turned the ball over on downs on the first play of the second quarter. Langenberg made them pay a couple plays later, running for his longest touchdown run of the game from 94 yards out.

Inconsistencies on both sides of the ball did the Lynx no favors Friday.

“We got a fourth-down stop early in the game, and we come out in our first possession and fumble it,” A.L. coach John Wolfe said. “Our heads kind of got back in it, but we were inconsistent mentally.

“The bad is we gave up too many big plays, and we had some inconsistencies on offense. The good is, when we played our best ball, we were toe to toe with them. We’ve got to be more consistent, and it starts with getting it done in practice.”

A.L. will be back in action Thursday, playing at Sioux City West at Olsen Stadium.