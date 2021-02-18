Big second half from Rallis helps St. Albert get past Woodbine

Sam Rallis scored 13 of his 17 points in the second half, and Carter White added three big 3-pointers after the intermission as St. Albert held off Woodbine 58-51 in a Class 1-A, District 16 semifinal Thursday in Council Bluffs.

St. Albert (10-12) advances to face West Harrison (18-5) on Tuesday in the District 16 final at Lewis Central. The winner will play in Saturday’s Substate 8 final.

“We did a nice job staying with our pressure when it wasn’t looking so good,’’ St. Albert head coach Larry Peterson said. “We don’t get this win without our bench, which has been pushing us hard in practice.’’

Woodbine pulled even at 39 entering the fourth behind Layne Pryor, who matched Rallis with 17. However, the Falcons had enough down the stretch with White finishing with 14, including four 3-pointers in all, while Connor Cerny added 12.

St. Albert (10-12) 16 13 10 19--58

Woodbine (15-7) 15 11 13 12--51

SA: Sam Rallis 17, Carter White 14, Cy Patterson 3, Connor Cerny 12, Jeff Miller 8, Greg Fagan 4.

W: Erik Gau 6, Carter Wagner 5, Cory Bantam 4, Layne Pryor 17, Dylan Hoefer 13, Paul Freund 6.