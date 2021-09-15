 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Black Raiders edge by Lynx
0 comments

Black Raiders edge by Lynx

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BaylieGirres.jpg

Abraham Lincoln senior Baylie Girres eyes the ball in a match against Thomas Jefferson on Thursday. Abraham Lincoln swept Thomas Jefferson in three sets.

 PETER HUGUENIN, NONPAREIL FILE PHOTO

The Sioux City East Black Raiders defeated the Lynx in a four-set match on Tuesday evening (25-27, 25-14, 26-24, 27-25).

The Lynx won the first set in thrilling fashion 27-25 in what would be the first of three sets that would go past the 25 point mark. Unfortunately, that was the only time the Lynx topped the Raiders in a set as Sioux City East would claim the next three sets to win the match three sets to one.

“We didn't play the defense we have been playing earlier,” A.L. coach Katie Darrington said. "Sioux City East took advantage of us for that. We played soft and started being 'safe' on offense. We need to learn to finish these games.”

Senior Baylie Girres led A.L. with 19 kills. She also accounted for 10 digs and three blocks. Junior Azaria Green had 11 kills and seven blocks for the night. Sophomore Molly Romano had 35 assists in the game to go with 14 digs and three kills.

The Lynx will look to bounce back as the team heads to the Red Oak tournament on Saturday which starts at 10 a.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AL Wild Card Race

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LC hands Norwalk first loss
Amateur

LC hands Norwalk first loss

  • Updated

It wasn’t perfect. As a matter of fact, it wasn’t even necessarily pretty. But, Lewis Central started fast, capitalized on early turnovers and…

TJ falls in close battle
Amateur

TJ falls in close battle

  • Updated

Thomas Jefferson football lost its third game in a row on Friday at Carroll 24-14, but head coach Brant Anderson said the team showed a lot of…

+10
Mayberry leads Rams past Lynx
Amateur

Mayberry leads Rams past Lynx

  • Updated

Glenwood football intercepted a pass on the first drive of the game, and never looked back in a 48-0 win over Abraham Lincoln at Wickersham St…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert