Black Raiders edge by Lynx

The Sioux City East Black Raiders defeated the Lynx in a four-set match on Tuesday evening (25-27, 25-14, 26-24, 27-25).

The Lynx won the first set in thrilling fashion 27-25 in what would be the first of three sets that would go past the 25 point mark. Unfortunately, that was the only time the Lynx topped the Raiders in a set as Sioux City East would claim the next three sets to win the match three sets to one.

“We didn't play the defense we have been playing earlier,” A.L. coach Katie Darrington said. "Sioux City East took advantage of us for that. We played soft and started being 'safe' on offense. We need to learn to finish these games.”

Senior Baylie Girres led A.L. with 19 kills. She also accounted for 10 digs and three blocks. Junior Azaria Green had 11 kills and seven blocks for the night. Sophomore Molly Romano had 35 assists in the game to go with 14 digs and three kills.

The Lynx will look to bounce back as the team heads to the Red Oak tournament on Saturday which starts at 10 a.m.