Black Raiders sweep Yellow Jackets

The Sioux City East basketball teams won both basketball games against the Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets on Friday night.

In the girls game, Sioux City East started the game on a 17-0 run to pull away quickly, and eventually run away with a 61-20 win.

“East just came out ready to go right from the tip,” Yellow Jackets coach Shelby Graves said. “They shot the ball very well so you’ve got to give credit to them. Still, I’m proud of our girls for playing hard for all 32 minutes. They never give up and that’s only going to make them better.”

Sioux City East (8-6) -- 61

Thomas Jefferson (1-11) -- 20

In the boys game, Class 4A No. 10 Sioux City East outscored the Jackets 36-17 in the first half and continued to pull away in the second half to beat T.J. for the second time this season. The score was 75-41.

Despite the loss coach Donnie Johnson continues to see improvement with this team and is pleased with how they battled.

“I saw a lot of great progress here,” Johnson said. “During a tough stretch like we’ve had against some tough teams, we’ve been able to compete. East is a very good team. Their defense plays very hard, but when we got opportunities I thought we took advantage of those.”

Both Yellow Jacket teams will play at St. Albert on Monday. The girls tip-off at 6 p.m. while the boys begin at 7:30 p.m.

Sioux City East (10-2) 17 19 25 14 -- 75

Thomas Jefferson (1-10) 9 8 13 11 -- 41