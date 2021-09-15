Bobcat volleyball earns first victory

Iowa School for the Deaf Volleyball defeated Cornerstone Christian (NE) on Tuesday evening three sets to one (16-25, 25-19, 25-16, 26-24).

After a rough first set, the Bobcats kicked it into gear and won the next three sets to claim their first win of the 2021 season. The Bobcat’s serving proved essential to the night’s success as the team combined for a total of 27 aces which earned the win over the Cougars.

“We had a fun game and we saw a lot of skills being applied and attempted,” Bobcat coach Katrina Landolt said. “In the first set, the girls weren’t moving as much. The next three sets, their energy improved and so did their movement. We had a phenomenal night of serving. We achieved our first win tonight. I’m very proud of the girls, both on and off the court.”

Kali Nipper and Britany Adams co-led the team with eight aces each. Nipper also had two kills for the game. Jenessa Patten contributed six more aces. Hope Murapa led the team with three kills and also had an ace.

Iowa Deaf (1-3) 16 25 25 26

Cornerstone (1-5) 25 19 16 24