 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bobcat volleyball earns first victory
0 comments

Bobcat volleyball earns first victory

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
IMG_5497-01.jpg

Iowa School for the Deaf's Jenessa Patten (2) tips a ball over the net in a match earlier this year. 

 AUSTIN HEINEN, NONPAREIL FILE

Iowa School for the Deaf Volleyball defeated Cornerstone Christian (NE) on Tuesday evening three sets to one (16-25, 25-19, 25-16, 26-24).

After a rough first set, the Bobcats kicked it into gear and won the next three sets to claim their first win of the 2021 season. The Bobcat’s serving proved essential to the night’s success as the team combined for a total of 27 aces which earned the win over the Cougars.

“We had a fun game and we saw a lot of skills being applied and attempted,” Bobcat coach Katrina Landolt said. “In the first set, the girls weren’t moving as much. The next three sets, their energy improved and so did their movement. We had a phenomenal night of serving. We achieved our first win tonight. I’m very proud of the girls, both on and off the court.”

Kali Nipper and Britany Adams co-led the team with eight aces each. Nipper also had two kills for the game. Jenessa Patten contributed six more aces. Hope Murapa led the team with three kills and also had an ace.

Iowa Deaf (1-3) 16 25 25 26

Cornerstone (1-5) 25 19 16 24

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AL Wild Card Race

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LC hands Norwalk first loss
Amateur

LC hands Norwalk first loss

  • Updated

It wasn’t perfect. As a matter of fact, it wasn’t even necessarily pretty. But, Lewis Central started fast, capitalized on early turnovers and…

TJ falls in close battle
Amateur

TJ falls in close battle

  • Updated

Thomas Jefferson football lost its third game in a row on Friday at Carroll 24-14, but head coach Brant Anderson said the team showed a lot of…

+10
Mayberry leads Rams past Lynx
Amateur

Mayberry leads Rams past Lynx

  • Updated

Glenwood football intercepted a pass on the first drive of the game, and never looked back in a 48-0 win over Abraham Lincoln at Wickersham St…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert