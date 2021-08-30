Bobcats dip into new season

“While we are young, most of our girls are back from last year as well. Kali (Nipper) is our captain this year, and she’s improved her leadership with the team this year. Sometimes I have to just sit back and watch, and she’s the one who will jump in and give some comments. Another girl, Hope (Murapa) has been getting better, Ashley Vera-Nieto is still learning some things, but when she gets it and is on the same course as everyone else she can make good contact with the ball. We also have some players who are unable to practice yet that have a lot of potential.”

The 2021 season has brought back a sense of normalcy to schools throughout Iowa. Due to COVID-19, the Bobcats had to stay within the state boundaries for their games.

With restrictions and limitations loosening up this fall, the Bobcats look forward to traveling around the midwest and playing their routine schedule again.

“We were fortunate last year that we didn’t really lose a lot of players,” Landolt said. “We were able to keep playing last year because, fortunately, we were able to stay healthy. We still enjoyed playing around the state, but it is nice to know we can travel again this year. We typically go against other deaf schools around the country, like in Minnesota or Kansas for example. So this year, we’re happy to be able to travel again.”

The Bobcats will play their home opener up next on Sept. 9 at 5:30 p.m.