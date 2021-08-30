Bobcats dip into new season

A new volleyball season is underway for Iowa School for the Deaf, and on Monday afternoon, the Bobcats played their first pair of games at Lewis Central.
The Bobcats played against Lewis Central and Thomas Jefferson freshman teams and were defeated in both contests to open their season. However, after just starting practice last week on Monday, third-year Bobcats coach Katrina Landolt was pleased to see her girls improve as the team continued to compete.
“We were nervous and had some mental errors, but that happens,” Landolt said through an interpreter. “As the games progressed, they really improved their movements and communication.
“Like I told the girls though, these games are more about them to think about what we need to improve on for the season. Things that happened here today are things that we can apply to our upcoming practices and games.”
The Bobcats will house a young squad this season. ISD has no seniors on this year’s team. Therefore, underclassmen have had the opportunity to step into roles right away as the season begins.
“We have a lot of freshmen this year,” Landolt said. “We don’t have any sophomores or seniors, so we have a very young team. My main thing with them is to just see them improve each game and apply their skills and continue to develop and improve themselves in each game and practice.
“While we are young, most of our girls are back from last year as well. Kali (Nipper) is our captain this year, and she’s improved her leadership with the team this year. Sometimes I have to just sit back and watch, and she’s the one who will jump in and give some comments. Another girl, Hope (Murapa) has been getting better, Ashley Vera-Nieto is still learning some things, but when she gets it and is on the same course as everyone else she can make good contact with the ball. We also have some players who are unable to practice yet that have a lot of potential.”
The 2021 season has brought back a sense of normalcy to schools throughout Iowa. Due to COVID-19, the Bobcats had to stay within the state boundaries for their games.
With restrictions and limitations loosening up this fall, the Bobcats look forward to traveling around the midwest and playing their routine schedule again.
“We were fortunate last year that we didn’t really lose a lot of players,” Landolt said. “We were able to keep playing last year because, fortunately, we were able to stay healthy. We still enjoyed playing around the state, but it is nice to know we can travel again this year. We typically go against other deaf schools around the country, like in Minnesota or Kansas for example. So this year, we’re happy to be able to travel again.”
The Bobcats will play their home opener up next on Sept. 9 at 5:30 p.m.