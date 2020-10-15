Booton, Martinez set career milestones at Missouri River Conference meet

A pair of Thomas Jefferson runners set career milestones at the Missouri River Conference meet on Thursday at Iowa Western Community College.

T.J. senior Juan Martinez finished ninth overall, securing his third All-Missouri Conference honor in as many years, while fellow senior Aidan Booton finished fifth, earning his fourth all-conference.

As a team, the Yellow Jackets finished third behind runner-up Le Mars and runaway victor Sioux City East, which had seven of the top eight runners.

“In my 36 years of coaching CBTJ cross country, Booton is the only boy to ever run to All-Conference all four years. That includes the Metro Conference and the River Cities Conference,” T.J. head coach Doug Muehlig said. “Jennifer Peck raced to All-Metro Conference honor during her four years from 1987-1990 and ran at Mankato State University earning Division II All-American honors in cross country & Indoor track.”

Abraham Lincoln finished seventh as a team with four runners placing between 30th and 36th, led by Ethan Leinen.

In the girls race, Bishop Heelan won, while A.L. was fifth and T.J. was seventh.