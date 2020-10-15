Booton, Martinez set career milestones at Missouri River Conference meet

A pair of Thomas Jefferson runners set career milestones at the Missouri River Conference meet on Thursday at Iowa Western Community College.
T.J. senior Juan Martinez finished ninth overall, securing his third All-Missouri Conference honor in as many years, while fellow senior Aidan Booton finished fifth, earning his fourth all-conference.
As a team, the Yellow Jackets finished third behind runner-up Le Mars and runaway victor Sioux City East, which had seven of the top eight runners.
“In my 36 years of coaching CBTJ cross country, Booton is the only boy to ever run to All-Conference all four years. That includes the Metro Conference and the River Cities Conference,” T.J. head coach Doug Muehlig said. “Jennifer Peck raced to All-Metro Conference honor during her four years from 1987-1990 and ran at Mankato State University earning Division II All-American honors in cross country & Indoor track.”
Abraham Lincoln finished seventh as a team with four runners placing between 30th and 36th, led by Ethan Leinen.
In the girls race, Bishop Heelan won, while A.L. was fifth and T.J. was seventh.
Lynx sophomore Paige Bracker had the best finish of the two, coming in 10th, while Cara Ronk was the first Yellow Jacket across finish line with a 28th-place finish.
Boys team scores: 1, Sioux City North 16; 2, Le Mars 67; 3, Thomas Jefferson 84; 4, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 115; 5, Sioux City East 121; 6, Bishop Heelan 171; 7, Abraham Lincoln 175; 8, Sioux City West 252.
Boys top 10: 1, Jaysen Bouwers, SCN, 16:07.3; 2, Will Lohr, SCN, 16:35.7; 3, Gabe Nash, SCN, 16:50.4; 4, Yemane Kifle, SCN, 16:50.8; 5, Aidan Booton, TJ, 16:57.6; 6, Beshanena, SCN, 17:07. 7; Natnael Kifle, SCN, 17:09.0; 8, Colin Greenwell, SCN, 17:16.7; 9, Juan Martinez, TJ, 17:38.6; 10, Jason Sudtelgte, Le Mars, 17:47.3.
Abraham Lincoln top five: 30, Ethan Leinen, 19:32.0; 31, Lucas Fitch, 19:35.5; 33, Cody Smith, 19:41.7; 36, Aiden Keller, 19:55.4; 45, Robert Siford, 20:32.8.
Thomas Jefferson top five: 5, Aidan Booton, 16:57.6; 9, Juan Martinez 17:38.6; 22, Roi Soriano, 18:51.7; 23, Hunter Ryba, 19:00.6; 25, Alex Aguilar, 19:05.2.
Girls team scores: 1, Bishop Heelan 34; 2, Sioux City North 58; 3, Sioux City East 78; 4, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 83; 5, Abraham Lincoln 139; 6, Le Mars 144; 7, Thomas Jefferson 176; 8, Sioux City West 255.
Girls top 10: 1, Kaia Downs, SCE, 19:18.7; 2, Elizabeth Jordan, SCN, 20:13.5; 3, Grace Mahaney, BH, 20:40.1; 4, Sophia Karras, SBL, 20:53.6; 5, Brooklyn Stanley, BH, 21:02.5; 6, Sydney Helt, SCE, 21:13.3; 7, Maddie Demke, BH, 21:19.9; 8, Jada Newberg, BH, 21:44.3; 9, Jada Newberg, BH, 21:44.3; 10, Paige Bracker, AL, 22:13.2.
Abraham Lincoln top five: 10, Paige Bracker, 22:13.2; 22, Jazmin Martinez-Rangel, 23:31.8; 34, Bella Cain, 25:04.9; 36, Kylie Richardson, 25:08.0; 37, Jacee Tindall, 25:11.8.
Thomas Jefferson top five: 28, Cara Ronk, 24:17.7; 32, Jackie Moreno, 24:37.9; 35, Taryn Gant 25:07.2; 38, Julia Slack, 25:20.4; 43, Eleana Lemus, 26:01.4.
