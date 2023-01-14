BOYS BASKEBALL: Friday night scoreboard

Underwood 54 AHSTW 53: Underwood handed Class 2A No. 8 AHSTW their first loss of the season in a game that was close the whole way through. Underwood saw a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter be trimmed down to just one possession late, but a pair of free throws from Mason Boothby put the Eagles ahead by two scores again to fend off the Vikings.

Josh Ravlin had a team-high 14 points for Underwood, Jack Vanfossan posted a double-double with 13 points and 16 rebounds, Luke Seidler had 11, and Mason Boothby scored 10.

Cole Scheffler led AHSTW with 14 points and Kyle Sternberg had 13. Brayden Lund added10.

AHSTW (11-1) 8 11 13 21 – 53

Underwood (8-2) 13 9 13 19 – 54

Tri-Center 56 Audubon 22: The Trojans doubled up the Wheeler's first-half total and allowed just nine total points in the second half for a convincing win on the road.

Michael Turner led TC with 21 points and five assists, Christian Dahir had a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds and Kent Elliott had 10 points.

Tri-Center (8-4) 11 15 10 20 – 56

Audubon (4-8) 5 8 7 2 – 22

Treynor 64 Missouri Valley 35: Ethan Dickerson had a double-double to lead the Cardinals on Friday night to win handily over Missouri Valley.

Dickerson had 16 points to go with 11 rebounds and Ethan Konz led all players with 18 points on the night and had six rebounds. Jace Tams added another nine points for the Cards.

Missouri Valley (5-7) 10 9 10 6 – 35

Treynor (8-4) 18 9 18 19 – 64

Kuemper Catholic 76 Glenwood 70: The Class 2A No. 6 Knights won their 11th straight game as they snapped the Ram’s six-game win streak.

Logyn Eckheart topped Glenwood with 18 points. Risto Lappala had 12 points and Gavin Schau put in 10 for the Rams.

Glenwood now falls to 9-3 on the season while Kuemper improves to 12-1.

Bishop Heelan 59 Abraham Lincoln 56: The Crusaders handed the Lynx their second straight defeat on Friday night.

Cole Arnold posted 20 points to lead Abraham Lincoln and Mathok Mathok pitched in 12.

Abraham Lincoln (6-4) 13 13 13 17 – 56

Bishop Heelan (8-2) 17 13 14 15 – 59

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 56 Thomas Jefferson 46: The Yellow Jackets made things interesting with a big fourth-quarter run, but a low-scoring second and third quarter create too big of a deficit to overcome.

Thomas Jefferson (1-10) 12 6 7 21 – 46

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (5-4) 14 15 16 11 – 56

Creston 57 Lewis Central 56: A rough second quarter, where the Titans were outscored 20-7, proved costly as the Panthers held off the Titans for a tight win.

Colby Souther had 19 points, Curtis Witte scored 15 and Nash Paulson added 10 for Lewis Central.

Lewis Central (6-5) 18 7 18 13 – 54

Creston (5-3) 13 20 10 14 – 57

IKM-Manning 59 Riverside 53: The Wolves won an overtime thriller over the Bulldogs.

Grady Jeppesen paced the Bulldogs with 22 points and seven rebounds while Mason McCready added 11.

IKM-MAnning (7-4) 12 9 12 15 11 – 59

Riverside (4-7) 9 12 15 12 5 – 53

Red Oak 84 St. Albert 49: The Tiger were clicking on all cylinders offensively to pull away from the Falcons.

Colin Lillie scored 18 points to lead St. Albert, Nicholas Ballenger had 12, and Jeremiah Sherrill had 11 in the loss.

St. Albert now falls to 2-10 on the season, Red Oak improves to 4-8.