Boys Basketball: AHSTW beats Exira-EHK, now one win from history

The AHSTW boys basketball team are district champions for the second time since 2017, but just the third time since 1979. And they're one win away from a first -- a trip to the state tournament.

The Vikings beat Exira-EHK 62-53 Tuesday night in the Class 1A District 15 championship in Harlan.

"Super proud of the guys. Big picture, we get to go to practice tomorrow. This is a big win for our program," AHSTW head coach GG Harris said. "Sure we have higher goals and aspirations, but we’ll enjoy this one and come back (Wednesday) hungry."

The Vikings pulled away in the fourth, with a Kyle Sternberg dunk punctuating a run that put their lead at 18 points late. With subs in for both teams, Exira-EHK ended the game on an 11-1 run (including a 3 at the buzzer) to trim the final margin.

AHSTW built an early lead, stretching it to 12 by halftime. After a back-and-forth third quarter, senior Jace Peterson ended the frame with a 3 "to keep in double digits," Harris said.

"Then we played pretty darn well in the first half of the fourth quarter," he said.

Harris credited Exira-EHK, noting, "They did a lot of nice things to slow us down offensively. Our defensive presence and rebounding was huge. And we found ways to get to the basket and the free throw line."

"I have a lot of respect for coach (Doug) Newton," he added.

The Vikings move on to the Substate 8 final against West Harrison. The Hawkeyes, who beat Tri-Center on a buzzer-beater earlier in the postseason, won 75-40 against Coon Rapids-Bayard on Tuesday night.

AHSTW and West Harrison will play at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Thomas Jefferson High School in Council Bluffs. The school's first trip to the state tournament will be on the line.

Harris said the game will be played at a face pace and will in large part come down to defense, rebounding and role players.

"West Harrison is really good. They have three really good players, they can really score," Harris said. "We want to continue our defensive pressure. And we have to be ready for them to throw a lot of stuff at us. We want to instill our style of play, our (high-energy) tempo. Take care of the defensive end and capitalize on their turnovers and their defensive breakdowns."

"I think it’ll come down to role players," he continued. "Both teams have three to four kids who can score, who the ball goes through. It’ll be about who else steps up. We’ve had guys do that for us all year.

"It’s gonna be a 32-minute game."

Exira-EHK 9 9 17 15 – 53

AHSTW 18 12 16 16 – 62

AHSTW: Raydden Grobe 17, Kyle Sternberg 16, Brayden Lund 12, Cole Sheffler 9, Jace Peterson 5