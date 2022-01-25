Boys Basketball: Arnold drops 22 in win

Lewis Central sophomore Cole Arnold dropped 24 points in a 71-53 victory over Sioux City North on Monday on the road. Sioux City North senior Carter Pinney scored 23 points.
The Stars jumped out to an early 15-12 lead in the first quarter, but the Titans rallied back to take a 2928 lead by halftime. L.C. extended its lead to 49-44 by the end of the third and outscored North 22-9 in the fourth quarter.
Senior Wyatt Hatcher scored 16 points, and junior Colby Souther added 11.
Lewis Central is now 3-1 in its last four games and 6-4 overall.
Lewis Central is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at home against Carroll Kuemper.