 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boys Basketball: Arnold drops 22 in win

  • 0
Lewis Central

Lewis Central sophomore Cole Arnold dropped 24 points in a 71-53 victory over Sioux City North on Monday on the road. Sioux City North senior Carter Pinney scored 23 points.

The Stars jumped out to an early 15-12 lead in the first quarter, but the Titans rallied back to take a 2928 lead by halftime. L.C. extended its lead to 49-44 by the end of the third and outscored North 22-9 in the fourth quarter.

Senior Wyatt Hatcher scored 16 points, and junior Colby Souther added 11.

Lewis Central is now 3-1 in its last four games and 6-4 overall.

Lewis Central is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at home against Carroll Kuemper.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lynx beat Bulldogs; Dix injured

Lynx beat Bulldogs; Dix injured

The Abraham Lincoln boys basketball team beat Le Mars Friday night, but Lynx star Josh Dix suffered a serious injury at the end of the game.

Friday night basketball scores

Friday night basketball scores

Senior Madison Camden led Glenwood with a 40-point performance as one of 12 players who scored in this Hawkeye 10 conference game.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Is The MLB HOF voting outdated?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert