BOYS BASKETBALL: Black Raiders hold off Lynx’s upset bid

Class 4A No. 7 Sioux City East used a key 10-2 run in the third quarter to pull away from Abraham Lincoln 60-54 on Tuesday night in Council Bluffs in a Missouri River Conference game.

After a tough loss and the Lynx’s first conference loss of the year, head coach Jason Isaacson says everyone can be better after this game.

“After the game, we talked about looking in the mirror after this game,” Isaacson said. “I did not do a good job as a coach to prepare them mentally. We kind of had a plan, but we didn’t make good adjustments and just never found a good rhythm offensively to work the ball inside.

“The part that they have to own is that East played tougher than us. They got every loose ball and got a lot of offensive rebounds. It goes both ways. I did some things that I have to do better at and the players did some things that they have to learn from.”

The first half was a dogfight that involved six lead changes with neither team led by any more than five points through the first half. The Lynx and Black Raiders traded 6-0 spurts in the second quarter, but overall, SC East held the slim lead at the break 30-29, with junior AJ Flemister scoring 15 points.

A 10-2 run helped the Black Raiders create separation, and build their lead as large as 12 early in the fourth quarter. Though the Lynx fought back to make it as close as six points on two separate occasions, but could never get closer than that after the run.

“We had some good looks that just didn’t go,” Isaacson said. “Obviously we have to work on hitting some shots, especially when they’re in that zone, which made it really hard to get it into Mathok, but this is why you preach the importance of offensive rebounding. If you get the rebounds you can make up for a lack of shooting.”

Cole Arnold led the Lynx with 20 points and Mathok Mathok had 10 points for A.L. Fitzy Grant led the Black Raiders with 21 points.

The Lynx will look to snap their two-game skid on Friday when they travel to Sioux City to play Class 3A No. 4 Bishop Heelan at 7:30 p.m.

Sioux City East (11-0) 18 12 22 8 – 60

Abraham Lincoln (6-3) 16 13 14 11 – 54