Boys basketball: Blum leads Glenwood past T.J. 75-47

Ryan Blum scored a game-high 21 points to lead Glenwood past Thomas Jefferson 75-47 on Monday in Council Bluffs.
“Glenwood is not going to lose many games when Blum has 21 and as a team they make 11 3-point shots,” T.J. head coach Nate Kreifels said. “We were never able to make them uncomfortable as they were in rhythm most of the night.”
Amer Ibar and Aiden Flynn each score 14 points to lead T.J.
“Offensively I thought we did some good things in the first half, executed well and shot it well. Unfortunately, we’re asking a lot from five or six guys, and when they got tired in the second half we didn't shoot it as well,” Kreifels said. “Another tough one tomorrow at home against SBL, but we will be ready to battle.”
Glenwood (16-2) 22 17 17 19—75
T.J. (1-16) 14 14 8 11—47
G: Maxwell 2, Johnson 9, Fritts 2, Bales 16, Sell 2, Hughes 17, Kelsey 2, Eckheart 4, Blum 21.
TJ: Flynn 14, Adams 4, Schubert 8, Tran 7, Ibar 14.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Derek Noehren
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.