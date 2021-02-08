Boys basketball: Blum leads Glenwood past T.J. 75-47

“Glenwood is not going to lose many games when Blum has 21 and as a team they make 11 3-point shots,” T.J. head coach Nate Kreifels said. “We were never able to make them uncomfortable as they were in rhythm most of the night.”

“Offensively I thought we did some good things in the first half, executed well and shot it well. Unfortunately, we’re asking a lot from five or six guys, and when they got tired in the second half we didn't shoot it as well,” Kreifels said. “Another tough one tomorrow at home against SBL, but we will be ready to battle.”