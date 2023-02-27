The Cardinal's offense had trouble keeping pace with Central Lyon’s offensive explosion on Saturday night in Sioux City. The Lions defeated the Cardinals 82-57.

The teams exploded in the first quarter for 46 combined points, as the Cardinals took an early 26-20 lead. However, the Lions went on a 10-0 run to close the first half to snag a 46-39 lead at the break.

Unfortunately, Treynor’s offense could not keep pace in the second half as the Cardinals were outscored 36-18 in the second half, allowing the Lions to run away with the win and move on to the state tournament.

Junior Jace Tams led the Cardinals with 21 points, collected four rebounds, and had three assists. Senior Ethan Dickerson had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds, and junior Ethan Konz also scored 11 points to go with five rebounds.

Central Lyon was led by senior Zach Lutmer and Andrew Austin, who scored 24 and 20 respectively.

Treynor ends the season with a record of 17-7.

Treynor (17-7) 26 13 9 9 – 57

Central Lyon (21-1) 20 26 20 16 – 82