After splitting the regular season games, Harlan defeated Glenwood in the game that mattered most, 77-63 in Glenwood on Thursday night.

The Cyclone's offense was clicking on all cylinders as five Harlan players scored in double digits. However, the Rams took an early lead in the first quarter until the Cyclones ended the first with a 10-2 run to take a 16-11 lead.

Though the Cyclones stayed in front through the second, the Rams kept themselves within striking distance trailing by five at the half.

However, Glenwood was not able to keep pace through the third quarter as the Cyclones expanded their lead to pull away and earn their spot in the substrate final.

Caden Johnson led Glenwood with 17 points, while Kayden Anderson had 13, and Risto Lappala scored 12 in the defeat.

Glenwood ends the season with a record of 15-8.

Harlan (17-5) 16 17 21 23 – 77

Glenwood (15-8) 11 17 15 20 – 63