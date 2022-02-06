Boys Basketball: Glenwood downs Blue Devils

A highly competitive game between the Glenwood Rams and the Plattsmouth Blue Devils came down to the team that was able to finish quarters strong.

Ultimately, Glenwood ended each quarter on a run, propelling them to a 62-48 prep boys basketball victory at the MAC Shootout on Saturday night.

“We knew they were going to go on runs, and we just wanted to make sure we got more runs than they did,” Glenwood coach Curt Schulte said. “I really felt in the second half, we did.”

The Rams were able to outscore the Blue Devils 8-0 to end the first quarter, 5-2 going into halftime, 9-2 as the third quarter expired, and they closed the game on an 11-3 spurt.

After getting down 8-3 early, Plattsmouth went on an 8-0 run of its own, spurred by a Jude Wehrbein 3-point basket and an Austin Sohl jump shot. The 8-0 Ram run to end the quarter had Glenwood up 16-11 after one.

The Blue Devils used physical play and offensive rebounding in the first half, where they collected six offensive boards, to keep the game close, trailing by just three at the break, 26-23.

“They have some big kids that are physical and strong and they finish around the basket,” Schulte said. “That’s one thing we talked about at half time. They were more physical and aggressive. We had to match that in the second half, and I really thought our physicality was much better the last 16 minutes.”

Glenwood limited Plattsmouth’s second chance opportunities in the second half which allowed the Rams to build a 42-36 advantage heading into the final frame.

Glenwood was able to pull away late thanks to solid free throw shooting and ball handling.

“Late in the game I really thought we took care of the basketball well. We executed down the stretch and we knocked free throws down,” Schulte said. “I thought Kayden Anderson really stepped up and hit some big free throws down the stretch.”

Glenwood was 13-19 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter, and Anderson was 7-8 all by himself, finishing the game with 13 points.

“Plattsmouth is a good team. Our goal after losing Thursday night against St. Albert was to come out of the week winning two out of three games. That was our goal, and we accomplished that,” Schulte said.

Glenwood junior guard Caden Johnson led three Rams in double figures with 14.

“Caden Johnson, he’s our guy, he’s our leader, and I thought he did a real good job of taking care of the ball,” Schulte said.

Junior Logyn Eckheart chipped in 10 points and had seven rebounds.

“I thought Logyn was terrific down low,” Schulte said. “He rebounded well, he positioned himself well and nearly had a double-double, so that’s a huge night for him.”

Plattsmouth was led by senior Kevin Winscot who had 14 points and five rebounds, and senior Braden Widick who had 11 points and five rebounds.

The Rams now have six days off until they take on Denison next Friday night.

Plattsmouth (6-12) 11 12 13 12 -- 48

Glenwood (10-8) 16 10 16 20 -- 62