The All Hawkeye 10 boys basketball teams were released Tuesday, honoring 28 total athletes, seven in the nonpareil coverage area.

Glenwood senior Caden Johnson was the lone area athlete on the conference’s first team and was one of three unanimous selections. Johnson averaged 11.8 points per game, 6.8 assists, and 4.3 rebounds. Johnson helped lead the Rams to a 15-8 record and a 7-3 conference record.

On the second team for the Rams, Risto Lappala earned a spot. The senior averaged 13.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

Also on the second team was Lewis Central junior Nash Paulson, who scored 13 points, collected 4.4 rebounds, and averaged just shy of two assists per game. St. Albert senior Colin Lillie also earned second-team honors after he led the Falcons with 15.7 points per game. Lillie also had 5.1 rebounds and three assists per game.

Lewis Central had two players on the honorable mention list. Namely, senior Colby Souther and junior Curtis Witte. Souther averaged about 10 points per game and 7.5 rebounds, and Wittie averaged 8.2 points per game, 3.2 assists, and three rebounds per game.

Finally, Glenwood senior Logyn Eckheart received an honorable mention. Eckheart averaged 11.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game for the Rams.

All Hawkeye 10 Conference teams

FIRST TEAM

Carson Seuntjens**, Denison-Schleswig, Sr.

Caden Johnson**, Glenwood, Sr.

Max DeVries**, Red Oak, Jr.

Colton Rasmussen, Atlantic, Jr.

Luke Wiebers, Denison-Schleswig, Jr.

Brad Curren, Harlan, Sr.

Jacob Birch, Harlan, Sr.

Dawson Gifford, Kuemper, Sr.

** Unanimous Selection

SECOND TEAM

Tadyn Brown, Clarinda, Sr.

Cael Turner, Creston, Jr.

Risto Lappala, Glenwood, Sr.

DJ Vonnahme, Kuemper, Jr.

Michael Kasperbauer, Kuemper, Jr.

Nash Paulson, Lewis Central, Jr.

Hunter Gilleland, Red Oak, Jr.

Colin Lillie, St. Albert, Sr.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

Camden Lorimor, Shenandoah, Jr.

Logyn Eckheart, Glenwood, Sr.

Carter Pellett, Atlantic, Sr.

Wyatt Schmitt, Clarinda, Sr.

Jaxon Wessel, Denison-Schleswig, Sr.

Lance Arkfeld, Denison-Schleswig, Jr.

Teagon Kasperbauer, Harlan, Sr.

Franz Reisz, Harlan, Jr.

Colby Souther, Lewis Central Sr.

Kyle Strider, Creston, Sr.

Curtis Witte, Lewis Central, Jr.

Brock Badding, Kuemper, So.