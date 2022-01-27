 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS BASKETBALL

Boys Basketball: Heartland Christian throttles Whiting

Heartland Christian Eagles Logo

Heartland Christian boys basketball beat the Whiting Warriors for the second time this season and in the process snapped a a three-game losing skid, 52-13 at home on Thursday.

After building a 16-point lead by halftime, the Eagles outscored the Warriors 26-3 in the second half to pull away for their fourth victory of the season.

Among the three Eagles who scored double digits, Colton Brennan led the way with 17 points and had five assists. Matt Stile added 15 points for Heartland with four steals and Anthony Khol scored 10 points, had six assists and five steals.

Heartland Christian will take on Cornerstone Christian for their next game on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

Heartland Christian (4-9) 19 7 25 1 -- 52

Whiting (0-12) 2 8 0 3 -- 13

