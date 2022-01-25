 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS BASKETBALL

Boys Basketball: Heartland falls to Cornerstone

Heartland Christian Eagles Logo

Heartland Christian boys basketball team fell 48-18 at Bellevue Cornerstone on Monday after the offense struggled to get going.

The Eagles trailed 11-5 after the first quarter, 24-10 at halftime and 36-18 after three quarters. The Cougars held Heartland scoreless in the fourth and ended the game on a 12-0 run.  

Senior Anthony Kohl led Heartland with six points, junior Bronx Fetter scored four, junior Luke Anderson and sophomore Matt Stile scored three each and junior Colton Brennan finished with two. 

Stile also led the team in assists with one, Brennan grabbed six rebounds and Khol swiped five steals.

Heartland Christian is now 3-9 on the season. 

The Eagles will have a rematch with the Cougars at 7 p.m. on Monday at home 

