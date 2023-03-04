Riverside junior Grady Jeppesen was named the Western Iowa Conference’s player of the year after leading a highly-talented group with 21.3 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and just shy of two steals per game.

Joining Jeppesen in the first team and as unanimous selections were AHSTW seniors Brayden Lund and Kyle Sternberg. Lund averaged 19.3 points per game and collected 7.5 rebounds per game while his teammate Sternberg scored 16.1 points a contest, collected 7.4 rebounds, and just over three assists per game.

The fourth and final unanimous selection was Underwood junior Jack Vanfossan who averaged a double-double of 13.9 points and 12.5 rebounds for the Eagles.

Vanfossan’s teammate, junior Mason Boothby also earned first-team honors after posting 12.3 points, and just over three assists and three rebounds per game.

Capping off the first team was Tri-Center senior Michael Turner who put up 19.5 points a game 4.9 assists, and 4.2 rebounds per game as well. Treynor junior Jace Tams earned the final spot on the WIC first team after averaging 16.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and two assists per game.

Treynor senior Ethan Dickerson made the second conference team after posting 12.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and just shy of three blocks per game and his junior teammate Ethan Konz also earned second-team honors by scoring 10.8 points per game and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Underwood junior Josh Ravlin also made it on to the second team averaging 10.8 points and 3.3 rebounds a game, and AHSTW senior Cole Scheffler made the cut averaging six points, just over three assists, and three rebounds per contest.

Rounding up the second team was IKM-Manning’s Ross Kusel, Missouri Valley’s Brody Lager, and Audubon’s Edward Miller.

First Team

Grady Jeppesen, Riverside

Brayden Lund, AHSTW

Kyle Sternberg, AHSTW

Jack Vanfossan, Underwood*

Mason Boothby, Underwood

Michael Turner, Tri-Center

Jace Tams, Treynor

Second Team

Ross Kusel, IKM-Manning

Ethan Dickerson, Treynor

Brody Lager, Missouri Valley

Josh Ravlin, Underwood

Edward Miller, Audubon

Cole Scheffler, AHSTW

Ethan Konz, Treynor