Boys Basketball: Late Cardinals run puts away Falcons

A late fourth-quarter run helped Treynor boys basketball pull away in a 46-37 win against St. Albert Saturday in the MAC Shootout at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs.

“We closed this game really well,” Cardinals coach Scott Rucker said. “Carter (White) hit some great shots in the first half and we missed some free throws that we usually make and they were able to keep it close. But our defense and rebounding in the second half really made a difference.”

The Falcons built an early lead in the first quarter as the offense seemed to be hitting from everywhere. That narrative changed in the second quarter, as the Cardinals clamped down defensively, holding St. Albert to just six points in the second quarter.

“I didn’t think we did anything wrong,” Falcons coach Larry Peterson said. “The boys played hard, executed well, and did what we needed to do in the third to tie things up late. But we just couldn’t get the shots to fall in the fourth quarter.”

Neither team generated much offense in the third quarter, but the Cardinals went on an 11-0 run late in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. Treynor senior Thomas Schwartz scored a game-high 21 points.

“We didn’t come out strong enough defensively in the first quarter so we knew we had to improve our defensive pressure going forward,” Schwartz said. “The more the game went the more I think we picked up the pace defensively and it created some fast-break points and we pulled away.”

The Falcons were led by senior White with 17 points.

Treynor will play at Underwood on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. St. Albert will play at West Harrison on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in Mondamin.

Treynor (15-3) 12 12 9 21 -- 54

St. Albert (9-10) 14 6 10 17 -- 47

Treynor: Thomas Schwartz 21, Ethan Dickerson 12, Ethan Konz 10, Karson Elwood 5, Jace Tams 3, Davin Rucker 3

St. Albert: Carter White 17, Chase Morton 9, DJ Weilage 9, Jaxson Lehnen 5, Colin Lillie 4, Dan McGrath 3