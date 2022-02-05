Boys Basketball: Lynx fall short to Tigers

Class 4A No. 8 Abraham Lincoln boys basketball fell just short in a close battle with Class 4A No. 9 West Des Moines Valley 59-54 in Council Bluffs on Saturday.

The Tigers outscored the Lynx through the first three quarters. The Lynx looked to make a last minute rally as senior Jamison Gruber hit a three with 15.7 seconds left.

However, the Tigers sank their free throws after the ensuing foul to go back up by two possessions and the Lynx couldn’t hit another shot to keep the rally alive.

A.L. will be back in action on Tuesday as they host Sioux City Heelan at 7 p.m.

Valley (13-3) 17 14 13 15 -- 59

Abraham Lincoln (13-4) 15 11 11 17 -- 54