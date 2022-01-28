 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BOYS BASKETBALL

Boys Basketball: Lynx lose heartbreaker to Warriors

Class 4A No. 4 Abraham Lincoln boys basketball fell in a heartbreaker to Sergeant Bluff-Luton in double overtime 65-60.

The Lynx scored only two points in the second quarter and trailed by eight at halftime. The Lynx rallied back from that deficit, in large part thanks to a big fourth quarter where the Lynx outscored the Warriors 17-10 to force overtime.

One overtime proved to still not be enough, as they teams matched each other, sending the game to a second overtime. The Warriors outdueled the Lynx 13-8 in the final frame to get the upset win on their home court.

"I'm proud of our kids to fight back and through some adversity," Lynx coach Jason Isaacson said. "I made a few mistakes late. I'll learn from it and we will learn from it."

Lynx senior Jamison Gruber led A.L. and all scorers with 35 points, and senior JR Knauss added another 11 points for the Lynx.

This loss is the Lynx’s first defeat to an in-state foe.

Abraham Lincoln (11-3) 14 2 12 17 7 8 – 60

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (7-9) 13 11 11 10 7 13 – 65

Lynx beat Bulldogs; Dix injured

Lynx beat Bulldogs; Dix injured

The Abraham Lincoln boys basketball team beat Le Mars Friday night, but Lynx star Josh Dix suffered a serious injury at the end of the game.

